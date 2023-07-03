scorecardresearch
Motorola brings flip-foldable razr 40 ultra and razr 40 smartphones to India

By Agency News Desk
Motorola brings flip-foldable razr 40 ultra and razr 40 smartphones to India
Motorola razr 40 ultra and razr 40 smartphones to India

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Motorola on Monday launched razr 40 ultra and razr 40 foldable smartphones in the Indian market. The razr 40 ultra is available for Rs 89,999 while razr 40 is available for Rs 59,999.

Consumers can also avail up to Rs 7,000 instant discount/cashback, bringing the effective price of the devices to Rs 82,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively.

The devices can now be pre-booked and will go on sale from July 15 onwards on Amazon.

“These cutting-edge devices embody our relentless pursuit of pushing

boundaries, bringing together exceptional design, remarkable functionality, and unrivalled user experience,” said Prashant Mani, Executive Director, Motorola Asia Pacific.

The razr 40 ultra is touted as the thinnest flippable smartphone in the industry when flipped closed. It houses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

The external display comes with an 3.6-inch pOLED screen which is fully capable of supporting multiple apps and functions even when it is closed, so users can view more at a glance and access content which matters the most.

Moreover, this external display is also the smoothest with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate making switching between apps and scrolling websites quite seamless.

motorola razr 40 ultra smartphone, when flips open, has a 6.9-inch pOLED screen with the highest screen refresh rate of

165Hz and peak brightness of 1400 nits.

The razr 40 Ultra folds completely in half with the top and bottom edges aligning perfectly for a seamless, gapless, ultra-thin and sleek look.

Redefining the smartphone experience, the razr 40 ultra and razr 40 come with Flex View technology which offers new ways to interact, capture, and create.

Razr 40 ultra comes with a powerful 12MP main camera sensor using Instant Dual Pixel PDAF.

The device also has a Night Vision mode for video to capture brighter footage with more detail.

Rounding out the cameras is a 13MP ultrawide + macro vision lens that allows for wide-angle shots that fit 3X more into the frame than a standard lens.

Regarding the battery, the razr 40 ultra has an ultra-fast 33W TurboPower charger coming in the box and supports wireless charging, on a lasting battery of 3800mAH, which is larger than the previous generation of razr.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

