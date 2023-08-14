scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Motorola launches 'moto e13' with 8GB RAM & 128GB storage

By Agency News Desk
Motorola launches 'moto e13' with 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
Motorola | moto e13 | 8GB RAM | 128GB storage

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Global smartphone brand Motorola on Monday announced the launch of the ‘moto e13’ smartphone in an all-new variant featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The moto e13 in 8GB + 128GB will be available at Rs 8,999 starting August 16 on Flipkart, leading retail stores and motorola.in, the company said in a statement.

It comes in three colours — Cosmic Black, Aurora Green and Creamy White.

“The moto e13 is an epitome of excellence, combining unbeatable technology and seamless performance,” the company added.

The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T606 octa-core processor, and comes with a premium acrylic glass (PMMA) body.

It features a vibrant 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that delivers an immersive visual experience.

Moreover, it comes with Dolby Atmos audio, and features a 5000mAh battery.

“With its segment-first IP52 water-repellent design, you no longer need to worry about spills and splashes ruining your device when you’re on the move,” the company said.

The smartphone also comes with the support of dual-band Wi-Fi (both 5GHz and 2.4GHz), a convenient USB Type-C 2.0 connector, and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology.

Additionally, it features a 13MP AI-powered camera system, designed to deliver picture-perfect memories.

“Intelligent features like Auto Smile Capture recognise smiling faces and snap the perfect shot, while Face Beauty and Portrait mode enhance your photos automatically,” the smartphone maker added.

–IANS

aj/prw

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for her Bharatanatyam dance in ‘Chandramukhi 2’ song
Next article
Kashmira on 'The Freelancer': 'I couldn't sleep, used to be in a state of fear'
This May Also Interest You
News

Rajveer Singh on I-Day: 'My father is my biggest hero, a warrior I admire'

Technology

SK Telecom to invest $100 mn in US AI firm Anthropic

News

‘Chaleya’ from Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ out now

Technology

Artificially dimming the Sun may not help prevent Antarctic ice melt: Study

News

Kashmira on 'The Freelancer': 'I couldn't sleep, used to be in a state of fear'

News

Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for her Bharatanatyam dance in ‘Chandramukhi 2’ song

Technology

80% of bosses regret earlier return-to-office plans: Report

Sports

Chelsea agree British record $146m fee for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo: Reports

Sports

Desert Vipers sign Shaheen Shah Afridi for ILT20 Season 2

News

Box-offices jingle all the way: 4 films unleash century's record weekend collection

News

Deepika Padukone’s comment on Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Jawan; Her comment leaves fan curious

Technology

Expleo to hire 5K tech professionals by 2025

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 getting closer to moon for landing, ISRO gears up for Sun

Technology

Bill Gates to Khan Academy founder: Do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?

Sports

Women’s Premier League: Coach Jon Lewis reviews off-season camp with UP Warriorz

News

Aleeza Khan on 'Radha Mohan': Shabir Ahluwalia is 'set ki jaan'

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gifts herself a new car

Sports

Jacob Duffy replaces Blair Tickner in NZ squad for UAE T20Is

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US