scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Motorola unveils new smartphone 'edge 40' with 3D curved display in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Global smartphone brand Motorola on Tuesday announced the launch of a new smartphone ‘edge 40’ with a 144 Hz 3D curved display in India.

The edge 40 comes in three colour variants — Reseda Green, Eclipse Black and Lunar Blue — and will be available for purchase starting May 30 from the company’s official site and other online and offline stores for Rs 29,999.

“Motorola edge 40 is the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology, impeccable design and software experiences, that cater to the ever-evolving demands of our consumers. It exemplifies our commitment to providing our consumers with the best-in-class smartphone experience, that enables them to stay ahead in today’s fast-paced world,” Prashant Mani, Executive Director – Motorola Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

According to the company, the edge 40 is the world’s Slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68 rated underwater protection.

The new Motorola smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Processor along with a 6.55-inch pOLED HDR10+ display.

It also features an advanced camera system with its 50MP main camera with a fast-focusing ambient light sensor, OIS, and a 13MP ultrawide camera with Macro Vision along with a 32MP high-resolution selfie camera.

Additionally, the smartphone features a powerful 4400mAh battery that provides long-lasting battery life which can be charged by a 68W charger in just 10 minutes, the company said.

The company also provided an option of 15W wireless charging with this smartphone.

–IANS

shs/prw/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Digital India Act to curb high-risk AI, enable startup innovation: Centre
Next article
Microsoft's healthcare AI subsidiary Nuance undergoing layoffs: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Microsoft's healthcare AI subsidiary Nuance undergoing layoffs: Report

Technology

Digital India Act to curb high-risk AI, enable startup innovation: Centre

Sports

KIUG: Gorakhpur's Ramgarh Taal to host rowing activity from May 25

News

Kerala HC orders trial against actor Unni Mukundan in sexual assault case

News

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' teaser blends mysticism, science, mystery

News

Vidya Balan-starrer 'Neeyat' gets its sound work done at legendary Abbey Road Studios

News

'Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse' director talks about what makes Indian Spider-Man different

News

Tollywood actress booked for damaging police officer's car

News

Rannvijay Singha on ‘City Of Dreams’ role: Imagine how Elon Musk would’ve made a difference in politics

News

Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu in a film on life of Princess Sophia Duleep Singh

Sports

Junior Hockey Asia Cup a big opportunity for us to prove our mettle: India captain Uttam Singh

News

Kim Kardashian makes heartbreaking admission about love as Kanye West remarries

Sports

Cuiaba beat Cruzeiro in Brazil's Serie A

Sports

'We aim to be back stronger', says Kohli after RCB's exit from IPL 2023

Technology

Paytm Money launches bond investing, to drive innovation by simplifying investing

Health & Lifestyle

American private astronaut mission to test cancer drugs in space

News

Ram Charan talks about making Hollywood debut, India's strong culture

News

Sunny Hinduja wraps up 'TVF Aspirants' Season 2

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US