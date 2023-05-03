scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Mozilla acquires fake review detection startup 'Fakespot'

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 3 (IANS) Mozilla, the developer of the Firefox Internet browser, has acquired Fakespot — a startup that helps users identify fake or unreliable reviews via a website and a browser extension.

With Fakespot, the company said that Firefox users will have access to a trustworthy shopping tool that will help improve the e-commerce experience.

Mozilla also mentioned that it will introduce Fakespot functionality to Firefox over time.

“Fakespot will continue to work across all major web browsers and mobile devices, and the Mozilla team will be investing in continuing to enhance the Fakespot experience for its many, dedicated users,” Mozilla said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

“There will also be future Fakespot integrations that are unique to Firefox. The addition of Fakespot’s capabilities will make Firefox customers the best equipped to cut through deceptive reviews and shop with the confidence of knowing what they’re buying is high-quality and authentic,” it added.

Based in the US, Fakespot was founded in 2016 and relies on artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to detect patterns and similarities between reviews in order to flag them as fraudulent.

Fakespot assigns a rating or grade to product reviews in order to help consumers make more informed purchasing decisions.

The company’s website and browser extension are designed to help users quickly identify where deceptive reviews may be artificially inflating a product’s ranking in search engines.

In March, Mozilla introduced a new startup called Mozilla.ai, which the company hopes “will build a trustworthy and independent open-source AI ecosystem”.

The company said that it is initially investing $30 million to build this new startup.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Deepak Chahar returns as CSK win toss, opt to bowl first against LSG
Next article
AI in medical imaging may magnify health inequities: Study
This May Also Interest You
Technology

AI in medical imaging may magnify health inequities: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: Deepak Chahar returns as CSK win toss, opt to bowl first against LSG

Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK: Toss delayed due to slight drizzle

News

Salman Khan brings 'sexy back' in new shirtless picture in pool

News

Kangana Ranaut thanks 'Jubilee' director for launching 'fresh talents'

News

Vijay Deverakonda's 'VD12' officially launched with a pooja ceremony

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I wanted to grab my opportunity at any cost,' says Delhi Capitals all-rounder Aman Khan

News

7 months of trial and error went behind the 70s look for 'IB 71'

News

Anil Kapoor reveals how his iconic 'jhakaas' came into life

News

Vijay Varma says he's a 'spaceship', calls Zoya, Reema 'mothership'

Technology

Microsoft introduces Xbox Game Pass' new Friend Referral programme

Technology

Paytm Travel Carnival offers exciting discounts on flights, buses, trains

Sports

Roma eye move for Brazilian forward Leonardo

Technology

Disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23: Swiggy

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Experience can't be bought in the market'; Kaif, Irfan hail Ishant for his heroics with ball

News

Anushka has a hilarious response to Doja Cat answering in 'meows' at Met Gala

News

'Dahaad' trailer launch: Ex-Maha top cop talks about women in khaki

News

Anjum Fakih seeks blessings at Mahim Dargah before 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US