MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Leading laptop brand, MSI, on Wednesday launched its all-new laptop line-up equipped with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs and up to 13th Gen Intel Core chipsets in India.

The new RTX 40 series of laptops will be available in the market by the end of February, starting at a price of Rs 58,990, said the company.

The laptops come with innovative technology breakthroughs, extremely powerful performance and aesthetic designs that ensure the best-in-class user experience for all its consumers.

“The new series will be a culmination of three values we focus at MSI – extreme performance, innovative technology, and luxurious aesthetics. The laptops are powered by the all-new 13th Gen Intel Core processors that promises best-in-class performance, security, reliability, and style,” Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said in a statement.

The new MSI gaming laptop comes with the latest exclusive thermal design, which helps to make the gaming series more powerful than ever.

In response to the performance enhancement, MSI’s GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops, from the high-end Titan series to the entry gaming Katana series, incorporate the MUX design to allow activation of Discrete Graphics Mode through MSI Center, further unleashing more GPU power.

Moreover, the Stealth series comes with a full-size range from 14, 15, 16, to 17 inches.

The company introduced the newly designed Stealth 14 Studio and Stealth 16 Studio laptops.

Further, the company introduced a whole new series of entry gaming laptops, Cyborg 15.

MSI has also refreshed the hot-selling gaming series Katana, Sword and Pulse to the latest graphics and processors for better gaming performance.

Among the new line-up of laptops, MSI also introduced — Titan GT series, Raider GE series, Vector GP series, Creator Z Series, and Prestige series.

–IANS

shs/vd

