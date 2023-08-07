scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Mswipe Technologies enters the UAE, launch uTap with etisalat by e&

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Digital payments and POS provider Mswipe Technologies on Monday said it has expanded to the UAE in partnership with etisalat by e& to launch uTap to offer omni-channel payment solutions to merchants across various categories.

uTap offers the latest generation POS terminals with integrated offline and online card payments, business management applications and automation tools that aim to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

“Our focus is on delivering frictionless payment solutions that empower businesses in these emerging markets. This partnership enables us to expand our reach and introduce our innovative product portfolio to new territories, further driving our growth,” said Ketan Patel, CEO, Mswipe Technologies.

uTap will help merchants accept payments, both offline and online, at affordable rates. With uTap, businesses can securely collect and process payments while seamlessly integrating with existing processes.

“uTap presents an exciting opportunity for SMBs to streamline payment processes and embrace cutting edge digital payment solutions powered by Mswipe Technologies, a leading payment solutions provider in India,” said Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB , etisalat by e&, the telecom arm of e& in the UAE.

The uTap packages are developed to provide businesses with cost-effective payment acceptance solutions for as low as AED 50 per month with no upfront costs.

Mswipe provides a host of payment acceptance solutions to merchants across categories in 800 cities and towns in the country.

–IANS

 na/

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Emily Blunt talks about missing out on playing Black Widow
Next article
Leap-forward climbing plan: realme's vision for redefining smartphone market
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Leap-forward climbing plan: realme's vision for redefining smartphone market

News

Emily Blunt talks about missing out on playing Black Widow

News

Bella Hadid proud of herself after recovering, posts pics of health struggle

Sports

BAI announces BWF World Jr Championships squad; Ayush, Unnati to spearhead contingent

Technology

Bangladesh hacktivists target India with DDoS attacks, data breaches: Report

Technology

Gaming cards worth $300K stolen at Gen Con 2023

Sports

Sanju Samson has not cashed in on opportunities he has availed: Parthiv Patel

News

Deepika says 'Marry your best friend' tagging hubby Ranveer

Technology

Why doctors aren't prepared for use of ChatGPT in medicine

News

Anjali Anand: Journey of 'KKK 13' brought growth, self-discovery into my life

News

Deepika Padukone’s friendship day post for her “best friend” Ranveer Singh

News

Pooja Gor: Dulquer Salmaan 'unfailingly' added charm to every scene in 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Sports

Baffled by the decision to go back to Arshdeep and not Chahal in the 18th over: Mukund

News

Wamiqa Gabbi to star alongside Varun Dhawan in Atlee's next production

Sports

He had told me that you are all-format cricketer: Tilak Verma credits Rohit Sharma for his success

News

Elnaaz Norouzi most excited about acting with Nawaz in 'Sangeen'

News

More than actor, I was a fangirl on the sets of 'Gadar 2': Simrat Kaur

Sports

‘I decided I was not going to watch the World Cup…’: Rohit Sharma

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US