scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Multiple social media platforms don’t affect mental well-being: Study

By Agency News Desk

London, July 17 (IANS) The use of many different social media platforms is not a significant risk factor for the well-being of the users, according to a study.

Social media has become an integral part of everyday life. However, numerous studies have produced conflicting results on how the use of these applications affects the mental health of their users.

“Previous studies have only looked at single variables such as depression or general health. Or the type of social media use was not clearly defined,” said Sophie Lohmann, from the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research (MPIDR) in Rostock, Germany.

The new study, published in the journal PLOS Digital Health, showed that people who use multiple social media channels are no happier or unhappier than others.

“There is very little correlation between the use of multiple social media platforms and the outcome variables, such as relationship satisfaction, financial satisfaction, general satisfaction, trust in the state, and so on. When we apply our method, all negative effects disappear completely,” Lohmann said.

The assumption that the use of multiple channels leads to overload is not confirmed.

Further, the researchers said the topics are diverse and, above all, very complex.

It is therefore important to define exactly what is meant by ‘social media use’ and not to lose sight of the complexity of the platforms. “Twitter is not the same as Facebook, which is not the same as TikTok. The way people use the different channels is very different. This must not be neglected in research,” Lohmann said.

“In the future, more attention needs to be paid to operationalisation in social media research. It needs to be clearly defined what social media use means and what kind of use has which effect.”

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World Aquatics C'ships: China's Chang completes hattrick of women's 3m synchro springboard diving titles
Next article
'How bad is the job market?': Tech startup CEO after getting over 3K resumes in 48 hours
This May Also Interest You
Technology

'How bad is the job market?': Tech startup CEO after getting over 3K resumes in 48 hours

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: China's Chang completes hattrick of women's 3m synchro springboard diving titles

Sports

Ireland name 14-member squad for upcoming women’s ODI series against Australia

News

Rani Mukerji reveals who contributed in shaping her career

Technology

ChatGPT’s answer to healthcare-related queries at par with humans: Study

News

Yogesh Tripathi tried Paan flavour ice cream, was take 'back to Varanasi'

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win Air Rifle Mixed Team gold at Junior World Championship

Health & Lifestyle

Saurabh Bhardwaj visits hospitals, says govt will provide dengue cards to school children

News

Uorfi's under eye fillers go wrong: 'Why did I do this to myself'

Technology

‘Holy Grail’ 2007 Apple iPhone sells for record Rs 1.5 crore

News

Prepare to meet… ‘The Creator’

Sports

La Liga: 10 things to know before the start of 2023-24 season

News

'Kohrra' maker Sudip Sharma says a Charles Bukowski poem led to the genesis of show

Sports

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott, Azmatullah Omarzai found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

News

KJo on 'Merry Christmas', 'Yodha' clash: Clashing on date without courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward

Health & Lifestyle

Kidney dialysis patients can benefit from light exercises: Study

Technology

Indian researchers remove 3K malicious content targeting firms across sectors

News

'Monday Motivashiun': Ranveer Singh flaunts washboard abs

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US