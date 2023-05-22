scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Mumbai 3rd biggest data centre market in Asia-Pacific, breaches 2GW mark

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Mumbai has become the third biggest data centre market in the Asia-Pacific region, with a total capacity at 2,337 MW and breaching the 2GW mark in Q1, a report showed on Monday.

The live capacity (operational capacity) stood at 270 MW in the city with over half of the total capacity in the early stage at 1,272 MW, which means 11.55 per cent of its capacity is now in the live segment, according to the report by international property consultant, Knight Frank.

NTT-Netmagic and CtrlS data centre providers constitute just over half of the live capacity in the Mumbai market currently.

“As data centres gain prominence as an asset class in the country, investors are leveraging various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&As), joint ventures, and land acquisitions to tap into this thriving sector,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India.

As a representative of India’s growing data centre landscape, “Mumbai has emerged as a key beneficiary with significant growth in its total capacity”, he added.

Over 328MW of data centre capacity was added in Mumbai in the first quarter this year, driven by announcements from existing players and a new market entrant – Digital Edge, a Stonepeak-backed operator set to deliver a hyperscale facility to the market.

“Supply movements have moderated compared to previous quarters, with over 40 per cent of its current live capacity absorbed throughout 2022,” the report mentioned.

The report, in partnership with leading data centre research and analytics platform DC Byte, showed that Shanghai (2,692MW), Tokyo (2,575 MW), and Mumbai (2,337MW) emerged as the top Data Centre markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Bangkok also saw impressive growth, increasing nearly 30 per cent since the beginning of the year.

–IANS

na/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shubman Gill, sister Shahneel abused on social media after GT knock RCB Out of IPL 2023
Next article
Over 51 mn VR headsets shipped in 5 yrs, revenue to hit $9.1 bn in 2023
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Over 51 mn VR headsets shipped in 5 yrs, revenue to hit $9.1 bn in 2023

Sports

Shubman Gill, sister Shahneel abused on social media after GT knock RCB Out of IPL 2023

News

Saumya Tandon extends her Kashmir shoot into a vacay

Sports

Real Madrid player Vincius Jr. racially abused during La Liga match against Valencia

News

Helen Flanagan makes a candid confession following split from Scott Sinclair

News

'Pay your writers', 'shut up', say students interrupting Warner Bros CEO speech

News

Zeenat Aman on working with Amtabh Bachchan: We were both punctilious and punctual

News

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away

Sports

IPL 2023: Nothing to do with crowd management at the stadium, says KKR on fans denied entry over wearing Mohun Bagan shirts

News

'Doosri Maa' actress Neha Joshi dons sarees that 'shape her overall appeal'

Sports

IDCA Women's 4th T10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf kickstarts

Sports

Shillong Lajong return to I-League after four years

News

Ram Charan to attend G20 tourism meet in Srinagar

News

'Modern Love Chennai' actress Ritu Varma says she's 'a hopeless romantic in real life'

Sports

IPL 2023: The best part for me was the team's trust, says Vijay Shankar on turnaround in form

Health & Lifestyle

Ayurveda medicines act faster: BHU study

News

Seoul city to turn purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS next month

Health & Lifestyle

When should a woman undergo mammography

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US