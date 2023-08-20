scorecardresearch
Musk acknowledges lack of great 'social networks', vows to create one

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 20 (IANS) X-owner Elon Musk on Sunday said that there are no great “social networks” right now, but he is committed to creating “at least one”.

Musk posted on X, “The sad truth is that there are no great ‘social networks’ right now.”

“We may fail, as so many have predicted, but we will try our best to make there be at least one.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user said, “X is a great social network!”, another posted, “Look at the bright side you can’t be any worse than Zuck’s app that lost 99 per cent of its users in 4 days.”

On Saturday, Musk posted, “Although there are some bad things in the world, remember that there are many good things too.”

Last month, the tech billionaire had said, “You are free to be your true self here.”

He had also posted, “This platform aspires to be the best (or least bad) source of truth on the Internet.”

Meanwhile, Musk on Friday said that the block feature on X is being removed and users will not be able to block others except in direct messages (DMs), a move that left several users angry.

“In my opinion it’s worth having. Unfortunately trolls and spammers come out. Haters will always try to get some fame over trolling accounts and bashing their name through the mud and being able to control the experience matters. At least for each user,” posted the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account.

“Women will never be able to block abusers and those men will still be able to follow and stalk,” another concerned user posted.

–IANS

aj/prw

