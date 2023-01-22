scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Musk announces higher priced subscription for ad-free Twitter

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 22 (IANS) Twitter Boss Elon Musk has announced that a higher-priced subscription to the microblogging platform with no ads will be available in the coming weeks.

“Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks,” Musk tweeted.

“Also, there will be a higher-priced subscription that allows zero ads,” he added.

Moreover, a Twitter user known as “The Rabbit Hole” commented on Musk’s tweet, asking, “Can individual users opt to monetise accounts through ads? Currently, advertisers reach out individually to users; creating a solution integrated with the platform will let Twitter take a cut and give creators a pathway to monetising our content”.

To which Musk replied: “Maybe there’s a way to do this by placing an ad below tweet details”.

Meanwhile, fighting hard to stay afloat, Twitter offered a new incentive to skeptical advertisers where the micro-blogging platform will match advertisers’ ad spending up to $250,000.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the platform, acquitted by Elon Musk for $44 billion, is “dangling free ad space by offering to match advertisers’ ad spending up to $250,000.”

“The full $500,000 in advertising must run by February 28, the report mentioned, citing internal emails.

–IANS

shs/dpb

Previous article
YRF’s Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ has a lot riding on it
Next article
India on top gear in its drive to achieve ambitious 2030 milestones
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey World Cup: India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s pet a fussy eater; she asks fans how to rev up his appetite

News

Ex-Army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav shares how challenging it was to fight during Kargil war

Sports

Premier League: Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham

News

Anurag Kashyap: Alaya F, Karan Mehta are phenomenal young actors with great energy

News

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the biggest action-drama SELFIEE!

Sports

Australian Open: Tsitsipas overcomes Sinner to reach quarterfinals

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Spain overcome Malaysia 4-3 in sudden death to seal quarterfinal berth

Health & Lifestyle

Stones removed from 3-year-old's urinary bladder

News

Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence

News

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar all set to welcome their first child

Sports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, An Se Young upset top seeds Axelsen, Yamaguchi to clinch titles

Technology

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress hormone

Sports

Winners of the ICC Awards 2022 set to be revealed from Monday onwards

Sports

ISL: Odisha FC rope in local talent Tankadhar Bag

Sports

Australian Open: Jessica Pegula reaches quarterfinal for third straight year

Sports

National 4W Racing: Ryan, Dillon, Sai Sanjay notch wins; double for Arjun Narendran, Ritesh Rai in Round 3

News

When Anne Hathaway was asked ‘are you a good girl or a bad girl?’

Sports

Sports Ministry holds first Mission Olympic Cell meeting outside Delhi to discuss key agenda points

Sports

Australian Open: Korda reaches first Grand Slam quarterfinal after epic tie-break win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US