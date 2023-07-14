scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Musk invites users to find their dates on Twitter

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 14 (IANS) As people line up on dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, Elon Musk has a suggestion to use Twitter to find dates.

When a user tweeted, “Deleted all dating apps. Decided to try to meet someone the old-fashioned way: God making a woman out of my rib.”

Musk replied, “Try meeting someone on this platform. Many have.”

Several users expressed their thoughts and experiences on Musk’s suggestion.

While one user said, “Yep. Met my fiance @BMT094 on here,” another posted, “You can learn more about a person from their Twitter than any dating app could ever teach you.”

In May, in response to a tweet suggesting a dating app ‘Twinder’, Musk said, “Interesting idea, maybe jobs too.”

After Meta launched Threads last week to compete with Twitter, Musk has been promoting the micro-blogging platform.

“You will get more laughs from this app than everything else combined,” Musk had said.

He also posted, “You are free to be your true self here.”

On the other hand, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted, “There’s only ONE Twitter. You know it. I know it.”

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rohit Shetty on 'KKK 13': It's not a studio based show, so it becomes difficult
Next article
India’s 'Bahubali' rocket LVM3 lifts off with Chandrayaan-3
This May Also Interest You
News

'Oppenheimer' cast walkout of UK premiere in support of Hollywood strike

Technology

India’s 'Bahubali' rocket LVM3 lifts off with Chandrayaan-3

News

Rohit Shetty on 'KKK 13': It's not a studio based show, so it becomes difficult

Technology

ViewSonic unveils OMNI VX28 series180 Hz gaming monitors with triple-certified anti-tearing technology

Technology

Lenovo Launches new 5G Tablet with 10.61-inch display in India

News

Mohanlal shares pictures from Wimbledon in London

Sports

US Open: Sindhu, Lakshya march into quarterfinals with easy wins

News

As 'Janam Janam Ke Saathi' goes off air, Sneha Jain says its difficult to find right kind of work

News

Jamie Foxx still 'not 100 per cent' better despite recent outings

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja loses her cool and snaps at Jiya, calls her 'slow poison'

Technology

Twitter starts paying hefty sums to creators via ads revenue sharing programme (Ld)

Technology

App by Indian researchers to help identify autistic children

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone in bold lipstick wearing stylish white sportswear

Sports

'He kept explaining to me how to bat on this wicket…': Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals backing he got from Rohit Sharma

News

Sonali Bendre, Maleesha Kharwa ramp walk to tune of song 'Pretty Woman' on 'IBD 3'

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Aashika Bhatia tells Bebika Dhurve about Elvish Yadav fat-shaming her in a roast

News

Ameesha Patel talks about reprising her character in 'Gadar 2': Sakeena runs through my veins

News

Gripping survival drama 'Kaala Paani' to showcase journey through Andaman & Nicobar Islands

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US