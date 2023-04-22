scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Elon Musk-run Tesla wins Autopilot crash case in US

In some relief for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, jurors in an Autopilot-related 2019 crash in the US have given the verdict in favour of the electric car company.

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 22 (IANS) In some relief for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, jurors in an Autopilot-related 2019 crash in the US have given the verdict in favour of the electric car company. The jury in the California state court awarded plaintiff Justine Hsu, who sued Tesla in 2020, no damages, reports The Verge.

The jurors found that the Tesla Autopilot software “wasn’t at fault in a crash where the car turned into a median on a city street while Autopilot was engaged”.

Tesla is under intense scrutiny for its Autopilot and its Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistance features.

In February, Tesla received a clean chit from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model S Autopilot system in 2021.

The US transportation agency determined that the “probable cause of the Spring, Texas, electric vehicle crash was the driver’s excessive speed and failure to control his car”.

As for Autopilot, the NTSB determined it wasn’t in use because the system is not programmed to not go faster than 30 mph on the street the Tesla last travelled.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also investigating self-driving claims made by Musk.

The SEC probe is to determine if the electric car-maker flouted its rules in promoting its full-self driving (FSD) and Autopilot software.

In February, Tesla paused the rollout of its Full Self-Driving beta software in the US and Canada following a recall of the system.

–IANS

na/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Failing in ICC World Cup finals the only blemish in Sachin's glorious careeR
Next article
IPL 2023: Brian Lara indicates Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma to be SRH opening pair for near future
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh as LSG maintain slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals

News

Manmohan Tiwari to play a cunning and manipulative character in 'Shravani'

Sports

Failing in ICC World Cup finals the only blemish in Sachin's glorious careeR

Technology

India saw 88 bn payment transactions worth Rs 150 tn in 2022, UPI leads

Sports

CCI Classic Billiards: Rupesh Shah, Dhruv Sitwala to clash in quarterfinals

Technology

ISRO moves GSAT-12 satellite to graveyard orbit

News

Seventeen drop cinematic trailer for ‘FML’

Technology

Jio Institute partners with US-based Principals' Training Center

Technology

Tim Cook, Rajeev Chandrasekhar discuss boosting manufacturing, exports

Health & Lifestyle

Have tested Covid positive, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Sports

PV Priya names U-17 Women's squad for U-17 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Bishkek

Sports

Para-Badminton Rankings: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam become world No 1 in men's doubles category

Sports

AFC Women's U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Nishima replaces Shilji Shaji in India squad

Technology

Robot-assisted surgeries will transform healthcare in country: Indian-origin surgeon

News

On World Earth Day, TV actors share their best ideas on saving nature

Others

Zoya Jaan: A social media sensation and influential personality in the entertainment industry

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma deserved one more over, say experts after Royals down Titans

News

'Main sasural nahi jaaongi' singer Pamela, widow of Yash Chopra, passes away at 74

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US