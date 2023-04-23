scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Musk should give my Blue check mark to charity: Stephen King

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Famous American author Stephen King has said that Elon Musk should give his Blue check mark to charity.

Despite King not wanting to have a Blue verified check mark, the Twitter CEO has “paid” for his Blue badge.

“I think Mr Musk should give my blue check to charity. I recommend the Prytula Foundation, which provides lifesaving services in Ukraine. It’s only $8, so perhaps Mr. Musk could add a bit more,” King said in his latest tweet.

Chaos prevailed on Twitter last week when Musk removed all legacy verified accounts with Blue check marks but allowed some celebrities to retain it.

“I am paying for a few personally,” said Musk. “Just William Shatner, LeBron James and Stephen King,” he added.

King had tweeted: “My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t. My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t.”

Musk replied: “You’re welcome, namaste.”

Rihanna and Taylor Swift still had Blue ticks but it was not sure if they bought it or Musk allowed those to remain.

“Me joining you all tomorrow unverified,” tweeted actress Halle Berry, indicating she is not going to pay Musk for the Blue badge.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, and billionaire George Soros are some popular names in the US who lost the legacy Blue ticks.

Musk posted on Saturday: “Everyone pays the same price for a Tesla, including me. Same goes for new Twitter.”

–IANS

na/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Good week for Manchester City with Cup FA Cup final spot, Arsenal slip in Premier League
Next article
Covid jab for kids: Parents worry about long-term risks, responsibility
This May Also Interest You
News

‘Por Thozhil’ starring Ashok Selvan and Sarath Kumar announced

News

Black or 'light-skinned'? Upcoming Cleopatra docudrama sparks off colour war

Sports

Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, Garvit Gujarat join Premier Handball League bandwagon

News

Karthi says 'PS-2' will be easier for audiences in the North to understand

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohit, Noor, Shami star with ball as Gujarat pull off miraculous win over Lucknow (Ld)

News

How life came full-circle for Vardhan Puri by working with Vivek Agnihotri

Sports

Champions League: Struggling Bayern dreaming of a miracle against Man City

News

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan…’ has starry premiere, but trade expects lukewarm reception

News

Ram Kapoor unleashed inner Punjabi for 'Jubilee'

Health & Lifestyle

Hyd doctors use endoscopic method to remove tumor blocking patient's respiratory tract

Sports

From selling fish to becoming masseur of I-League champs, Ganesh Dalui has come a long way

Technology

Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, SRK, Virat Kohli lose Twitter Blue ticks

Technology

HP prepares hybrid workplaces with new Pavilion PC portfolio in India

News

Salman Khan objects to social media users still linking Shehnaaz & Sidharth

Technology

China to track food, grocery delivery boys via chips in bikes

Technology

Lenovo begins laying off employees as PC biz takes a beating

News

How Rajat Barmecha takes away a part of every character he portrays!

Health & Lifestyle

US scientists decode why our hairs turn grey

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US