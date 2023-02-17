scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Musk shuts 2 Twitter India offices: Report

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Twitter has shut down two of its three India offices and directed its employees to work from home, as part of Elon Musk’s mission to cut costs and turn the struggling social media service profitable, the media reported.

Twitter closed its offices in the country’s capital New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai, and continued to operate an office in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru, reports Bloomberg, citing sources.

In November last year, Musk fired more than 90 per cent of its staff in India, around 200-plus.

Globally, Twitter has laid off more than 50 per cent of its staff.

Last month, Musk, who failed to pay the rent for Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, asked its remaining staff in Singapore to stop coming to the office and work remotely as the company has reportedly failed to pay the monthly rent.

According to reports, Twitter employees were informed about the decision via email, instructing them to leave the CapitaGreen building and work from home.

Casey Newton of Platformer said in a tweet, “Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office – its Asia-Pacific headquarters – over nonpayment of rent”.

In the US, Twitter has been sued as it failed to pay $1,36,250 rent for its office space in San Francisco.

–IANS

shs/shb/

Previous article
Harvey Weinstein judge won't allow extra victims to speak at sentencing
Next article
E-signature software firm DocuSign to lay off 10% of its workforce
This May Also Interest You
News

Joan Baez documentary plumbs dark corners of her life, spotlights abuse by father

News

Naseeruddin Shah plays Emperor Akbar in OTT series Taj Divided by Blood

News

Rima Das’ Assamese feature ‘Tora’s Husband’ trailer launched

Fashion & Lifestyle

Insta post first, family later: Why Paris Hilton kept baby's birth a secret

News

Shakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique in viral video challenge

News

Prithvi Shaw 'attack': Bhojpuri actress Sapna Gill nabbed, sent to police custody

News

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pankaj Batra reunite 13 yrs after 'Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki' for 'Dhola'

News

Ranveer Singh to play with Marvel star Simu Liu, others at NBA all-star celebrity game 2023

News

Harshita Gaur says 'Jehanabad' has earned her respect as an actress

News

Abhilash Thapliyal recollects humbling experience that he got during 'SK Sir Ki Class' shoot

News

Bollywood gets its own ‘Prince’ in ‘Shehzada’

News

Ryan Reynolds calls his home a 'zoo' after welcoming fourth child with Blake Lively

News

Boman Irani pens note for son Kayoze as he begins shoot for his directorial debut

News

After calling Swara Bhasker B-grade actress, Kangana Ranaut wishes her wedding

News

InCar Trailer: ‘InCar’ is a bone-chilling journey of a victim-survivor

News

Shiv Thakare Clocks 2 Million Followers On Instagram

News

As ‘Pathaan’ tickets sell for Rs 110, Shah Rukh Khan says ‘phir dekhni padegi’

News

Biggest Oscar-nominated films to showcase at 2023 edition of Oscars Film Fest

Technology

iOS devices may soon read back iMessages in sender's voice

Review

Web Series Review | The Night Manager: Rich cast for imperfect narrative

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US