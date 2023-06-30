scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Musk suggests fight with Zuckerberg could happen in Colosseum

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 30 (IANS) Dubbed as the fight of the century, the anticipated showdown between Twitter-owner Elon Musk and Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg could take place at the Colosseum in Rome.

In a tweet on Friday, Musk said: “Some chance fight happens in Colosseum… Need to work on my endurance… What we do in life, echoes in eternity.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user said, “I’ve never bet before on any sport, but this time I definitely will”, another commented, “Twitter v Meta: Match of the Century”.

The talk of the fight all started when Musk replied to a tweet about the news that Meta was releasing a Twitter competitor.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.”

To this, a user replied, “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the jiu jitsu now”.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” the Twitter-owner replied.

Then, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the Tesla CEO’s tweet with the caption “send me location”.

Last week, Musk’s mother Maye said that it is a “great relief” that “the fight has now been cancelled”.

But this week, Lex Fridman, host of the famous Lex Fridman Podcast, posted pictures and videos of him training with Zuckerberg and Musk individually, indicating that the fight could happen in jiu jitsu style.

–IANS

aj/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sarah Jessica Parker was averse to stripping down for 'Sex and the City'
Next article
OpenAI sued for 'stealing data’ from public without consent to train ChatGPT
This May Also Interest You
News

'India's Best Dancer 3': Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur reminisce childhood monsoon memories

Technology

Email-based phishing attacks surge 464% in 1st half of 2023: Report

Sports

Ashes 2023: Vaughan blasts England's Bazball style in first innings as 'absolute stupidity'

News

It’s going to be ‘Housefull’ with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh next Diwali!

News

Aaliya Siddiqui on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’: If I go back as wild card entry, I’ll settle all scores

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid kisses Akanksha Puri during a task

News

Indian American Palash Ahmed to lead Sony Pictures Television’s music development foray

Technology

Samsung unveils new line-up of gaming monitors in India

News

Anil Kapoor-led series 'The Night Manager 2' releases a day earlier

Sports

Ashes 2023: Robinson has not looked dangerous in the series at all, says Ricky Ponting

Technology

Spending on apps in India to reach Rs 64 lakh cr by 2030: Report

News

TV actor Vishal Kotian all set for action-packed cameo as Bajarangi in 'Maitree'

Technology

Scientists capture 1st 'ghost particle' image of Milky Way galaxy

Sports

Hockey: Team is more determined than ever to bag Gold in Asian Games, says India captain Savita

Fashion & Lifestyle

Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth spotted on Greek vacay

Technology

OpenAI sued for 'stealing data’ from public without consent to train ChatGPT

News

Sarah Jessica Parker was averse to stripping down for 'Sex and the City'

Technology

SOFTSTAR Entertainment enters Indian gaming sector, launches 'Starlight Gaming'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US