scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Musk teases two new EVs, a cheaper $25K hatchback likely soon

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 17 (IANS) Outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk has teased two new electric vehicles (EVs) during its annual shareholder’s meeting, saying one new EV is already in the manufacturing process.

One of the new vehicles might be the $25,000 hatchback that Musk mentioned back in 2020 during the company’s battery day, reports TechCrunch.

“I just want to emphasise that we are actually building a new product. We are actually designing a new product. We’re not sitting on our hands here,” Musk told the gathering at the meeting in Austin, Texas, late on Monday.

“Both the design of the products and the manufacturing techniques are head and shoulders above anything else that is present in the industry,” he added.

Tesla previously teased two new models at its Investor Day in March.

“We’ll probably make in excess of 5 million units per year of these two models combined,” Musk said.

At the meeting, Tesla’s board clarified there was no succession plan for Musk.

Musk also said he has no intention of stepping down as Tesla CEO.

“I think Tesla’s going to play an important role in AI and AGI and I think I need to oversee that to make sure it’s good,” he was quoted as saying.

Shares of Tesla remained somewhat flat after the meeting, rising only about 1 per cent in after-hours trading.

–IANS

na/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple's App Store stopped over $2 bn in fraudulent transactions in 2022
Next article
Best-selling author Amish Tripathi gets married in London
This May Also Interest You
News

Best-selling author Amish Tripathi gets married in London

Technology

Apple's App Store stopped over $2 bn in fraudulent transactions in 2022

Technology

IBM confirms acquisition of Polar Security reportedly for $60 mn

Technology

If AI goes wrong, it can go quite wrong: OpenAI CEO to US lawmakers

Health & Lifestyle

Wheels of Change: Deputy Commissioner of Patiala walks to office

Health & Lifestyle

Dengue fever cases in Laos increase to 2,041

Sports

IPL 2023: Stoinis' unbeaten 89, Mohsin's final over show keep LSG in playoff race

Sports

England pacer Anderson dispels injury concerns ahead of Ireland Test, Ashes series

Sports

Barcelona's Lewandowski proud of winning his first La Liga title

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Great chance to test themselves against some of the best teams, say Premier League coaches to Indian players

Sports

IWL 2023: Beatrice's heroics in penalty shootout help 10-women Gokulam Kerala see off Odisha FC

News

Canne jury member, #MeToo champion Brie Larson's Johnny Depp dilemma

News

Has hate speech in multiple scenes, will cause breach of peace, WB to SC on 'The Kerala Story'

News

May 9 rioters in Pakistan included doctors, engineers

Sports

IPL 2023: Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 89 powers Lucknow to 177/3 against Mumbai Indians

Technology

Google to delete all personal accounts inactive for 2 years

Sports

IPL 2023: There's a lot of pride at stake for us, says DC Assistant Coach Agarkar ahead of PBKS clash

News

Nikhil skips meeting Amit Shah to avoid controversy over 'Spy'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US