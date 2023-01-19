scorecardresearch
Musk to lay off more Twitter employees

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 19 (IANS) Twitter Boss Elon Musk is reportedly planning to lay off more employees from the microblogging platform again after six weeks.

About 50 employees in the company’s product organisation are set to be let go in the coming weeks, reports Business Insider, citing sources.

Hundreds of workers in Twitter’s advertising, trust and safety, and monetisation departments were laid off two weeks ago, and layoffs in Singapore and Australia occurred just last week.

Employees believe that plans to close many international offices as well as several smaller offices in the US will result in even more layoffs, which could lead Twitter’s headcount soon to be under 2,000 people, said the report.

Moreover, if Twitter’s headcount falls below 2,000, Musk will have reduced it by more than 75 per cent, which was much more than expected when he took over the company at the end of October, the report mentioned.

His first round of layoffs eliminated roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, and hundreds more effectively resigned after Musk instructed them in an email to either agree to his “hardcore” vision of work or leave.

Meanwhile, Amazon also started notifying its employees affected by its new round of layoffs, as a part of its plan to reduce its headcount by around 18,000 people.

–IANS

shs/vd

Microsoft hardware vertical to take biggest hit in layoffs
Hooda supports protesting wrestling players, seeks action against culprits
