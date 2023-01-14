Musk to reveal Twitter code as users unable to login via 3rd party apps

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Elon Musk on Saturday said that Twitter’s “open source” algorithm will be revealed next month, as several people were unable to use third-party Twitter apps and faced issues with logging and accessing feeds.

Musk said that Twitter will publish tweet recommendation code and make account/tweet status visible no later than next month.

“Transparency builds trust,” the Twitter CEO posted.

He also said that the bookmark button is moving to the tweet details page, the company will fix image length crop and other minor bugs next week.

“Bookmarks will also be searchable,” said Musk.

Meanwhile, people using third-party Twitter tools like Tweetbot were in trouble with logging.

“Tweetbot and other clients are experiencing problems logging in to Twitter. We’ve reached out to Twitter for more details, but haven’t heard back,” posted Tweetbot by Tapbots.

“We’re hoping this is just a temporary glitch and will let you know more as soon as we know more,” the Twitter user added.

Another third-party Twitter app Twitterrific posted that they are aware about the problems communicating with Twitter.

“We don’t yet know what the root cause is, but we’re trying to find out. Please stay tuned and apologies,” it said in a tweet.

Musk or Twitter Support were yet to react to the glitch.

The third-party Twitter app developers took to rival platform Mastadon to complain about the issues.

“Did Twitter just kill 3rd party clients?” posted Twitterrific developer Sean Heber.

