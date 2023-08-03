scorecardresearch
Musk to speak with Tim Cook about adjusting Apple tax

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 3 (IANS) X-owner Elon Musk on Thursday said that he will talk to Apple CEO Tim Cook about adjusting the 30 per cent commission the tech giant takes on in-app purchases.Musk posted on X, “People from every corner of the world post incredible content on X, but often live in tough circumstances, where even a few hundred dollars a month changes their life.”

“While we had previously said that X would keep nothing for the 12 months, then 10 per cent, we are amending that policy to X keeps nothing forever, until payout exceeds $100k, then 10 per cent. First 12 months is still free for all.”

“Apple does take 30 per cent, but I will speak with @tim_cook and see if that can be adjusted to be just 30 per cent of what X keeps in order to maximise what creators receive,” he added.

Several users expressed their thoughts and suggestions on Musk’s post.

When a user said, “It’s true. I think it would be helpful to be able to change the price on paid subscriptions. Is that going to be rolled out soon?” Musk replied: “Yeah, that’s coming soon.”

In response to another post about approving subscriptions faster, the X-owner said, “Will do.”

The company was also working on tips that would help small creators who don’t fit the current monetisation parameters to get paid for posting good content.

Earlier this week, Twitter was renamed to X on the iOS App Store, indicating that Apple gave the app special treatment to permit a one-character name.

The exception might be a signal that Musk and the iPhone maker desire to put the past behind them.

In November last year, Musk had accused Apple of threatening to remove the Twitter app from the store.

However, after meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Musk later said it was a “misunderstanding”.

Meanwhile, Musk on Thursday announced that verified users can now download videos if the content creator allows it, by tapping the three dots on the upper right when videos are in the full-screen mode.

“We will soon allow this simply by tapping & holding on a video just like you download a picture,” he added.

–IANS

aj/dpb

Agency News Desk
