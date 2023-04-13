scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Musk unveils subscription-based monetisation plan for creators

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday announced that ‘Subscriptions’ are now enabled on the platform — a way for people’s most engaged followers to help them earn money from Twitter for their contributions on the platform.

A Twitter user Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the creator of the popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin, recently took to the platform to share a screenshot of Musk’s Twitter profile, showing that the tech billionaire had subscribed to his account.

Along with the screenshot, Shibetoshi tweeted: “I don’t usually flex but today was a stressful day and I am giving myself a flex.”

To which Musk replied: “We’re firing up creator subscriptions bigtime! Works for longform text, pics or video.”

According to his tweet, subscriptions will work for longform content, images, and videos posted on Twitter.

Moreover, in the same tweet, a user commented, asking Musk: “Are you going to be firing up sharing ad revenue (like ads in videos) for creators? That would be big!”

To which he replied: “We’re working on it. Twitter has a surprisingly complex codebase, so progress is slower than we’d like.”

Currently, people in the US who meet the eligibility requirements can apply to participate in the Subscriptions programme, according to Twitter’s Help page.

Subscriptions purchases are currently available globally on Twitter for iOS and Android, as well as on the web in the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

–IANS

shs/prw/pgh

Previous article
LinkedIn introduces new ways to verify identity, work
Next article
Ghana first country to approve SII-Oxford made high-efficacy malaria vax
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

NLF fellowships for children's book creators announced

Review

Movie Review | Gumraah : Gets one astray, literally!

Health & Lifestyle

Indian startup develops AI-based blood test to detect 32 cancers early

Fashion n Lifestyle

Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari look stylish on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

Sports

Super Cup: Gokulam Kerala bank on home support to upset ATK Mohun Bagan

News

Raghav Mathur, 'Jalebi Baby' hitmaker Tesher come out with single 'Desperado'

News

Bob Odenkirk strikes off starring in Marvel movie: Don't think I'm built for that world

News

Working with Ilaiyaraaja was an honour and a challenge for 'Bheed' lyricist Dr Sagar

Technology

Lava launches new smartphone with 6.5-inch display under Rs 10K

News

Zohaib Siddiqui followed a strict diet, intense workouts for his shirtless entry in 'Imlie'

Technology

Layoffs? Indians splurging more on air travel & movies, dining out

Fashion and Lifestyle

5 amazing fitness tips for razor-sharp waistline and toned bikini body

News

Disha Patani wishes 'Kung Fu Yoga' co-star Jackie Chan on his b'day, shares pics

News

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to ‘move on’ at ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer launch

Technology

Top Chinese PR agency to replace copywriters, designers with ChatGPT-like tech

Health & Lifestyle

Aus state reports 1st tetanus death since 1993

Sports

IPL 2023: Coming back to Wankhede felt like a homecoming, says Suryakumar Yadav

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala reports 1,801 new Covid cases; health minister calls for caution

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US