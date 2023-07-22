scorecardresearch
Musk urges Twitter users to get verified and earn thousands of dollars

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 22 (IANS) Elon Musk on Saturday requested Twitter users to become a verified subscribers, saying that they can earn thousands of dollars per month in ad revenue sharing.

Without explaining how can they do this without registering 5 million impressions per month with having more than 10,000 followers — the two key conditions in order to make money via ad revenue sharing on Twitter — he asked them to join Twitter Blue paid subscription.

“Many accounts on this platform can earn thousands of dollars per month in advertising revenue sharing if they become verified subscribers,” the Twitter owned posted.

“Takes 2 mins to become a verified subscriber for $7/month (annual plan),” he added.

Several users lashed out at him, saying they have been waiting for months to get a verified accounts. Others slammed him for not making any money despite having millions of monthly impressions.

“I have Twitter Blue and 20-30 million impressions per month for at least the last six months. What do I have to do to get some ad money? Thanks in advance,” one Twitter user replied to Musk.

Musk further said that intentional payments are more complex, “but the accumulation of ad revenue share from February will apply”.

“You’ll soon also be paid for ads appearing when others view your profile page, approximately doubling payouts,” the tech billionaire added.

Last week, he said that the micro-blogging platform will “soon” share ad revenue from profile page views.

He has admitted that Twitter still negative cash flow, “due to 50 per cent drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load”.

“Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else,” he posted last week.

–IANS

 na/

