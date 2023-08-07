scorecardresearch
Musk’s Tesla appoints India-origin Vaibhav Taneja as CFO

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 7 (IANS) Elon Musk-run Tesla has appointed Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as the company targets India as it next major supply ecosystem creator.

Taneja is currently serving as the Chief Accounting Officer, and will take the CFO post as an additional responsibility. He will replace Zachary Kirkhorn who completes his 13-year stint with Tesla, according to repeats.

“Being a part of this company is a special experience and I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve done together since I joined over 13 years ago,” Kirkhorn said in a post on the professional networking platform LinkedIn.

The development comes at a time when Tesla has reportedly held discussions with the Indian government officials to bring its auto parts and electronics chain to the country in the near future.

Musk, during his June meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US, has said he will visit India next year.

Musk told reporters in conversations following his meeting with Modi: “He really cares about India because he’s pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something that we intend to do and we’re just trying to figure out the right timing.”

It was a change of plans for the mercurial Musk who had earlier refused to consider manufacturing in India unless India lowered tariffs for imported Teslas to be sold in India.

Agency News Desk
Women's World Cup: Kerr returns as Australia storms into quarterfinals
Entertainment Today

