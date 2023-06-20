scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 cr to alma mater IIT Bombay

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, June 20 (IANS) Infosys Co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani has donated Rs 315 crore ($38.5 million) to his alma mater, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Nilekani earlier contributed Rs 85 crore to the institute, bringing the cumulative value of his support to Rs 400 crore.

The memorandum of understanding was formally signed in Bengaluru on Tuesday by Nilekani and professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay.

“IIT Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey. As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed Institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future,” said Nilekani, also the founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

“This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow,” he added.

Nilekani joined IIT Bombay in 1973 for a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

“This historic donation will significantly accelerate the growth of IIT Bombay and will firmly set it on a path of global leadership. IIT Bombay is committed to building research and academic excellence that can make India a leader in scientific discovery and its translation towards solving the pressing challenges facing humankind,” said Chaudhuri.

Over the last 50 years, Nilekani has stayed connected with the Institute in multiple roles.

He served on the Board of the IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation from 1999 to 2009 and was on the Board of Governors from 2005 to 2011.

He was awarded the prestigious Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1999, followed by an Honorary Doctorate in 2019 as part of the 57th convocation of IIT Bombay.

IIT Bombay aims to set up world-class centres of excellence in strategic areas such as artificial intelligence, green energy, quantum computing and others, nurturing a deep tech start-up ecosystem, and providing best-in-class research, living, and academic facilities to students and faculty.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Subreddits adopt other protest forms as Reddit threats action on moderators
Next article
HP's new gaming laptops to start from below Rs 60K
This May Also Interest You
Technology

HP's new gaming laptops to start from below Rs 60K

Technology

Subreddits adopt other protest forms as Reddit threats action on moderators

News

James Gunn 'blown away' with 'Superman: Legacy' auditions

Sports

Over 350 athletes turn up for Mumbai leg tryout of Elite Women's Pro Basketball League

News

Chiranjeevi is 'happy and proud' with arrival of Ram Charan, Upasana's baby girl

News

Ali Fazal underwent training for dirt biking for his role in 'Kandahar'

News

Raghav Juyal speaks about working with Oscar-winner Guneet Monga for two projects

News

Kraven the Hunter: Villains aren’t born. They’re made!

News

Kangana Ranaut on Avneet Kaur: Focusing on bringing talent, outsiders into the film industry’

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan ‘keeda makoda’ in rant video

News

Papon joined ‘Walk for a Smile’, creating awareness for facial deformities

Sports

Haryana completes hat-trick at 10th Sr & 7th Jr National Rugby 7s

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares pictures from her father’s second wedding

News

Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold again after

News

Bebe Rexha rushed off stage after phone hits her on the face

Others

Sufism, Rumi, Love and Girish Sadhwani: Indian Sufi Singer making a mark in the world of Sufism.

Technology

iPhone maker wants IP rights on Apple fruit in unique battle

Technology

Short video app Chingari lays off 20% of workforce amid restructuring

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US