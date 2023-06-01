scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

NASA, Boeing detect 'emerging issues' on Starliner before 1st crewed flight

By Agency News Desk

Washington, June 1 (IANS) Mission officials at NASA and Boeing said they have detected “emerging issues” on Starliner before its first crewed flight slated in July, according to a new update.

The mission, called Crew Flight Test (CFT), will launch NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Boeing’s Starliner capsule no earlier than July 21.

During a “checkpoint review” conducted last week, the mission officials identified a few “emerging issues that need a path to closure” to resolve before taking that big step, NASA said.

“We are taking a methodical approach to the first crewed flight of Starliner incorporating all of the lessons learned from the various in-depth testing campaigns, including Starliner’s flight tests and the agency’s verification efforts,” said Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Programme, in a statement.

“All Orbital Flight Test-2 anomalies are closed. In addition to the closeout of ongoing work, the team remains vigilant on tracking new technical issues as we complete certification for crewed flight,” he added.

The officials said about 95 per cent of the Crew Flight Test certification products are complete. This includes approval of Starliner’s crew module batteries, based on additional testing and analysis, along with post-certification flight mitigations and a proposed battery upgrade for future missions.

In addition, the Starliner team is replacing the valve that was restricting flow to one of two redundant loops, and running a diagnostic to confirm the suspected issue with the malfunctioning hardware.

NASA and Boeing also are working to reassess Starliner’s parachute system margins based on new data reviews as part of the ongoing design certification process. Engineers are reviewing the overall efficiency of certain joints within the parachute system to confirm they meet all required factors of safety for crewed flight.

“Crew safety remains the highest priority for NASA and its industry providers, and emerging issues are not uncommon in human spaceflight especially during development,” Stich said.

Starliner spacecraft fueling is expected to begin as early as mid-June, and there is some operational flexibility in that timeline that can be used if needed.

Teams will continue to monitor the forward work and determine whether an adjustment in the current launch date is needed. An update on the team’s progress will be provided in the coming weeks, the officials said.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
French Open: Rybakina overcomes Noskova to reach third round
Next article
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan go jhumka shopping in Delhi’s Janpath market
This May Also Interest You
News

It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

News

'Nepokid' Aarohi Patel has two hit Gujarati films and no Bollywood plans

News

Ileana shares first glimpse of boyfriend since pregnancy announcement

News

Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

News

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'

News

Ayushmann: 'Nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society'

Sports

WTC Final: Shami can ask really good questions of Australian batters if he finds movement off the pitch: Jason Gillespie

Technology

NASA invites public to send 'message in a bottle' aboard Europa Clipper

Technology

WhatsApp working on redesigned keyboard with emoji category bar on Android

News

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to attend FA Cup Final in London

Sports

Justice will be done to wrestlers, police to soon file charge sheet, says Anurag Thakur

Sports

Thailand Open: Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarterfinals

Technology

Meta to add over 20 new games for Quest headsets

Sports

Australia hoping Cameron Green's strong IPL form will help in WTC Final, Ashes series

News

Aoora wants to bring Indian, Korean fans closer through Bappi Lahiri's music

News

Kanye West 'sued for assault, battery, negligence' after row with paparazzi

News

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer ‘Jee Karda’ to drop on OTT on June 15

Technology

Puneet Chandok, AWS India & South Asia head, moves on

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US