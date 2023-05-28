scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

NASA, Boeing one step closer to Starliner crewed flight to ISS

By Agency News Desk

Washington, May 28 (IANS) NASA and Boeing have completed a joint crew flight test checkpoint review ahead of the first flight of Starliner with astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

During the checkpoint, mission teams reviewed open work ahead of launch planned no earlier than July 21, including emerging issues that need a path to closure prior to a decision to fuel the spacecraft in June.

“We are taking a methodical approach to the first crewed flight of Starliner incorporating all of the lessons learned from the various in-depth testing campaigns, including Starliner’s flight tests and the agency’s verification efforts,” said Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Programme.

Teams are now conducting final spacecraft closeouts and preparing for upcoming hardware milestones, including spacecraft fueling, spacecraft rollout to the launch site, and integration with the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

“Crew safety remains the highest priority for NASA and its industry providers, and emerging issues are not uncommon in human spaceflight especially during development,” said Stich.

Starliner spacecraft fuelling is expected to begin as early as mid-June, and there is some operational flexibility in that timeline that can be used if needed.

“Teams will continue to monitor the forward work and determine whether an adjustment in the current launch date is needed,” said the US space agency.

NASA has selected Boeing and SpaceX to transport crew to the International Space Station from the US.

These integrated spacecraft, rockets and associated systems will carry up to four astronauts on NASA missions, maintaining a space station crew of seven to maximise time dedicated to scientific research on the orbiting laboratory.

–IANS

na/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mark Hamill does not expect returning to 'Star Wars'
Next article
China PC market suffers 24% decline, Lenovo leads
This May Also Interest You
News

How Sambhabana Mohanty juggles TV shoots with Ph.D. studies

Sports

All protesting wrestlers detained, Delhi Police remove tents at Jantar Mantar

Sports

Wrestling mess: Sakshi, Vinesh, Sangeeta detained by Delhi Police

Technology

China PC market suffers 24% decline, Lenovo leads

News

Mark Hamill does not expect returning to 'Star Wars'

News

Munawar reveals 'Madari' has a contrasting mix of sound textures, poetry

News

Elizabeth Olsen warns future Marvel actors about franchise deals

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill has all of the qualities of a world-class player, says Vikram Solanki

News

Ram Charan announces his first production – a movie around Veer Savarkar

Health & Lifestyle

Human stomach cells may 'secrete insulin' to control blood sugar

News

As Andhra CM, NTR went beyond giving rice for Rs 2 a kg to the poor

Technology

Bengaluru-based virtual events platform Airmeet lays off 30% of workforce

News

Alicia Silverstone shares funny throwback snap of her being 'over' a photoshoot

News

Michelle Yeoh reveals how acting just happened to 'come by' for her

Technology

Musk says 'sorry' for Twitter taking up much space on phones

Health & Lifestyle

'Insha': Urdu poetry's 'enfant terrible' – or its unsung prodigy? (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

News

'Drishyam 2', Alia, Hrithik get top awards; Kamal lifetime honour at IIFA 2023

News

Halle Bailey excited to see her boyfriend, showers him with kisses

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US