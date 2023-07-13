scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

NASA gets 3 electric vans to shuttle Artemis crew to launchpad

By Agency News Desk

Washington, July 13 (IANS) NASA has received three fully electric and environment friendly crew transportation vans that will take Artemis crews on the final Earth-bound leg of their journey to the Moon before boarding their rocket and spacecraft.

The zero-emission vehicles, developed by California-based Canoo Technologies as part of a contract awarded by NASA in April 2022, were delivered to the space agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

The vehicles can carry four astronauts in their Orion crew survival system spacesuits, support personnel including a spacesuit technician, and provides room for specialised equipment for the drive to Launch Pad 39B ahead of Artemis missions to the Moon.

The vehicles were designed, from the interior and exterior markings to the colour of the vehicles to the wheel wells, by a creative team that included the Artemis launch director and representatives from NASA’s Astronaut Office based at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

They also provided insight from the conceptual phase throughout production.

“The collaboration between Canoo and our NASA representatives focused on the crews’ safety and comfort on the way to the pad ahead of their journey to the Moon,” said Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, NASA’s Artemis launch director, in the statement.

“I have no doubt everyone who sees these new vehicles will feel the same sense of pride I have for this next endeavour of crewed Artemis missions,” Blackwell-Thompson said.

During NASA’s Apollo and Space Shuttle Programmes astrovans were primarily used to transport astronauts from their crew quarters to launch pad at Kennedy’s.

The new fleet will be used for astronaut training exercises at the spaceport, ahead of Artemis II, the first crewed mission under Artemis that will send four astronauts around the Moon and bring them home.

The approximately 10-day flight will test NASA’s foundational human deep space exploration capabilities, the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, for the first time with astronauts and will pave the way for lunar surface missions, including landing the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon.

–IANS

rvt/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tamannaah Bhatia joins Nikkhil Advani's next directorial 'Vedaa'
Next article
You've got to bring your spinner in early: Mark Taylor wants Cummins to utilise Todd Murphy more freely
This May Also Interest You
Sports

You've got to bring your spinner in early: Mark Taylor wants Cummins to utilise Todd Murphy more freely

News

Tamannaah Bhatia joins Nikkhil Advani's next directorial 'Vedaa'

News

Celebrating her recent success, Wamiqa gifts herself her first car worth Rs 38 lakh

News

Christopher Nolan recalls Al Pacino's 'been there, done that' greatness

Technology

Countdown for India’s third moon mission to begin shortly

News

Roshann Meka to play Mohanlal’s son in Vrushabha

News

Debina Bonnerjee reveals that trolls call her “chota haathi, mini haathi”

News

Margot Robbie says 'Barbie' film tackles concept of power 'hierarchy'

News

Ishwak Singh trained for 4 hours to shoot an intense underwater scene in 'Adhura'

Technology

Google renames AI-powered notes app to NotebookLM

Technology

GitHub announces public beta of passwordless authentication

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan recounts how she shot for 24 hours for music video ‘Sazishen’

News

It's a 'special day' for Samantha as she wraps 'Citadel' shoot

News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends b’day wishes to Malala: ‘Be blessed with the best’

Sports

Ashes is on the line now, says skipper Healy after Australia Women lose first ODI

News

Kevin Costner wants to make estranged wife's life like 'hell'

News

Ryan Gosling's house filled with Barbie 'avalanche'

News

Shadow of actors' strike looms over 'Oppenheimer' London premiere

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US