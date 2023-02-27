NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to space 'scrubbed'

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) NASA and SpaceX crew-6 mission has been scrubbed, the space agencies said on Monday.

A few minutes before the slated liftoff, the mission was scrubbed due to an issue with the ignition system.

“Today’s #Crew6 launch has been scrubbed due to an issue with ground systems, NASA team officials posted on Twitter.

“Standing down from tonight’s launch of Crew-6 due to a TEA-TEB ground system issue,” SpaceX said.

“Both Crew-6 and the vehicles are healthy and propellant offload has begun ahead of the crew disembarking Dragon,” it said.

The Elon Musk-led space agency was on Monday scheduled to fly for the seventh time with an international crew of four astronauts — NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen, commander; Warren “Woody” Hoburg, pilot; mission specialists UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

According to NASA, the mission’s launch readiness review was completed on Saturday.

The flight was also given a “go” to proceed to liftoff as planned.

“All systems and weather are looking good for launch,” Musk wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The team aimed to perform more than 200 science, technology demonstrations, and maintenance activities aboard the microgravity laboratory.

