NASA to launch streaming platform 'NASA+' later this year

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 28 (IANS) US space agency NASA on Friday announced that it will launch its on-demand streaming platform “NASA+” later this year.

The space agency also said that it will update the NASA app.

“We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform,” Marc Etkind, associate administrator, Office of Communications, NASA Headquarters, said in a statement.

“Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity,” he added.

Through the ad-free, no cost, and family-friendly streaming service, the agency said that users will gain access to the agency’s Emmy Award-winning live coverage and views into NASA’s missions through collections of original video series, including a handful of new series launching with the streaming service.

NASA+ will be available on most major platforms via the NASA App on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices; streaming media players such as, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV; and on the web across desktop and mobile devices, the agency mentioned.

Moreover, NASA has launched the beta version of its new website.

This new web experience will serve as an ever-expanding yet consolidated homebase for information about the agency’s missions and research, climate data, Artemis updates, and more.

“Modernising our main websites from a technology standpoint and streamlining how the public engages with our content online are critical first steps in making our agency’s information more accessible, discoverable, and secure,” Jeff Seaton, chief information officer at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, said in a statement.

The updated websites will provide a connected, topic-driven experience, with a common search engine, integrated navigation, and optimised publishing capabilities in a modernised and secure set of web tools, according to NASA.

