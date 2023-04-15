scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter completes 50th flight on Red Planet

By Agency News Desk

Washington, April 15 (IANS) Originally tasked with only five test flights to prove its “pioneering” technology, NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter has completed its 50th flight on Mars, exceeding all expectations, the US space agency said.

The first rotorcraft ever to make powered flight beyond Earth reached the half-century mark on April 13, travelling over 322.2 metres in 145.7 seconds.

The helicopter also achieved a new altitude record of 18 metres before alighting near the 800-metre-wide “Belva Crater”.

The previous records were 23.3 kmph and 16 m, respectively achieved on its 49th flight on the Red Planet.

Ingenuity landed on the Red Planet in February 2021 attached to the belly of NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover and will soon mark the two-year anniversary of its first flight, which took place on April 19, 2021.

Built with many off-the-shelf components, such as smartphone processors and cameras, Ingenuity is now 23 Earth months and 45 flights beyond its expected lifetime. The rotorcraft has flown for over 89 minutes and more than 11.6 km.

“When we first flew, we thought we would be incredibly lucky to eke out five flights,” said Teddy Tzanetos, Ingenuity team lead at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) at California, US.

“We have exceeded our expected cumulative flight time since our technology demonstration wrapped by 1,250 per cent and expected distance flown by 2,214 per cent.”

However, surpassing expectations comes at a cost – some helicopter components have shown signs of wear.

“We have come so far, and we want to go farther,” Tzanetos said.

“But we have known since the very beginning our time at Mars was limited, and every operational day is a blessing. Whether Ingenuity’s mission ends tomorrow, next week, or months from now is something no one can predict at present. What I can predict is that when it does, we’ll have one heck of a party.”

In the coming days, the mini chopper will face more challenging terrain. Ingenuity will also fly at a greater frequency in the coming days because the helicopter needs to remain within electronic earshot of the rover. With its AutoNav capability, Perseverance can travel hundreds of metres each day.

“Ingenuity relies on Perseverance to act as a communications relay between it and mission controllers,” said Anderson. “If the rover gets too far ahead or disappears behind a hill, we could lose communications.”

Perseverance is currently headed to “Mount Julian”, which will provide a panoramic view into nearby Belva Crater.

–IANS

rvt/sha

Previous article
OTT series 'Dancing On The Grave' to tell story of Shakereh Khaleeli murder case
Next article
Zimbabwe unveil new T10 franchise tournament, to be played in August this year
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

‘Dates’ – 5 healthy benefits of the sweetest superfood

News

Marathi actress, Shiv Sena's Deepali Sayed accuses ex-aide of threats, defamation

Technology

Microsoft launches PC Game Pass in 40 new countries

News

Pooja Hegde finally addressed reports about dating Salman Khan

News

Esha Deol: Kick-boxing helped me perform action sequences in 'Hunter'

Sports

IPL 2023: Injured Chahar to be sidelined for extended period, Stokes out for a week, says report

Technology

Bullish on India, Tim Cook to unveil Apple retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi

Sports

Definitely have to change my game: Medvedev aiming to adapt game for clay court in Monte Carlo

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 5,880 new Covid cases

Sports

Messi scores and assists to lift PSG out of slump

Sports

Top seeds win their matches in All-India Fide-rated chess event in Mumbai

Sports

IPL 2034: This match is going to be remembered for the 'Lord Rinku' show, says Venkatesh Iyer

News

'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' to showcase progressive dynamics of saas-bahu relation

Sports

AIFF to revamp women's football, IWL players to get minimum salary of Rs 3.2 lakh per year

Technology

China wages price war on Musk's SpaceX reusable rockets

Technology

Google to shut Nest Secure, Dropcam in 2024

Sports

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Technology

Hyundai Motor announces new SUV 'EXTER' in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US