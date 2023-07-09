scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

NASA's Webb detects most distant active supermassive black hole

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 9 (IANS) Researchers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have discovered the most distant active supermassive black hole to date.

The black hole is located in the galaxy CEERS 1019.

“The galaxy, CEERS 1019, existed just over 570 million years after the big bang, and its black hole is less massive than any other yet identified in the early universe. Not only that, they’ve easily ‘shaken out’ two more black holes that are also on the smaller side, and existed 1 and 1.1 billion years after the big bang,” NASA said.

According to the space agency, the black hole within CEERS 1019 is more similar to the black hole at the centre of our Milky Way galaxy, which is 4.6 million times the mass of the Sun.

“Looking at this distant object with this telescope is a lot like looking at data from black holes that exist in galaxies near our own,” Rebecca Larson of the University of Texas at Austin, who led this discovery, said in a statement.

Moreover, NASA spotted another pair of small black holes — the first, within galaxy CEERS 2782, and the second in galaxy CEERS 746.

“Researchers have long known that there must be lower mass black holes in the early universe. Webb is the first observatory that can capture them so clearly,” team member Dale Kocevski of Colby College explained.

“Now we think that lower mass black holes might be all over the place, waiting to be discovered,” he added.

Moreover, the NASA telescope spotted 11 galaxies that formed when the universe was 470 to 675 million years old, which is significant because researchers predicted Webb would identify fewer galaxies at these distances.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Lizzo removes skirt on-stage, slips into lace-up black leather bodysuit
This May Also Interest You
News

Lizzo removes skirt on-stage, slips into lace-up black leather bodysuit

News

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' sequel could be delayed, says actor Simu Liu

News

After slapgate, Britney asks God when will she 'smile again'

Technology

Google testing AI chatbot to expertly answer medical questions

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'link with phone number' feature on Android beta

News

Scope for regional films as Hindi releases dwindle (IANS Column: B-Town)

Technology

Over 40% of UK universities probing students for cheating via ChatGPT

News

'IBD 3': Shilpa Shetty reminisces about the time when Geeta Kapur tied Rakhi on her wrist

Technology

Google rolling out feature to set working locations in Calendar

News

Karan Johar conducts first AMA on Threads; responds to queries on his sexuality

Technology

Twitter user Jack Sweeney joins Meta's Threads for tracking Musk's jet

News

Selena Gomez stuns in swimsuit, flaunts incredible curves

News

Taylor Swift hugs her ex Taylor Lautner onstage; he says: 'I'm honoured to know you'

News

'MI 7' actress Hayley Atwell breaks silence on romance rumours with Tom Cruise

Health & Lifestyle

Govt to draft rules requiring health, finance influencers to run disclaimers

Technology

Instagram testing Live Activities feature on iOS

News

Chris Martin makes a video cameo at Elton John's final show

Technology

iQOO Neo 7 Pro a sheer delight for avid mobile gamers in India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US