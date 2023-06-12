scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Nasdaq to acquire financial services software company Adenza for $10.5 bn

By Agency News Desk

New York, June 12 (IANS) Nasdaq on Monday said it has acquired Adenza, a company that develops risk-management and related regulatory software for the financial services market, for $10.5 billion.

Nasdaq acquired Adenza from Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, in cash and shares of common stock.

Upon the closing of the transaction, Holden Spaht, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo, is expected to be appointed to Nasdaq’s Board of Directors, which will be expanded to 12 members, Nasdaq said in a statement.

“This is an exceptional opportunity to acquire a leading software company that enhances Nasdaq’s position at the heart of the global financial system,” said Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq.

“The acquisition of Adenza brings together two world-class franchises steeped in market infrastructure, regulatory, and risk management expertise at a time when financial institutions are navigating some of the most complex market dynamics in history,” Friedman added.

Spaht said that as part of Nasdaq, Adenza will be in a stronger position to build on its impressive momentum and serve an even larger global client base.

“This transaction is an endorsement of the entire Adenza team and what we have built with Bravo, from our market-leading products to the immense value we have delivered for our customers,” said Didier Bouillard, Chief Executive Officer at Adenza.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wrestling mess: WFI elections on July 4, Justice (Retd) Mahesh Mittal to be Returning officer
Next article
Consumers lost $330 mn to SMS scams in US in 2022: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Consumers lost $330 mn to SMS scams in US in 2022: Report

Sports

Wrestling mess: WFI elections on July 4, Justice (Retd) Mahesh Mittal to be Returning officer

Sports

Special Olympics World Games 2023: Delhi HC allows Centre to allocate funds to Indian team

Health & Lifestyle

Your high-pitched voice may be in your genes

Technology

Kids under 12 chose YouTube's video content over TikTok: Report

News

Taylor Swift 'wipes tears from her eyes' after performing emotional song

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ to release directly on OTT on this date

News

Barun Sobti exlains how the 'OTT revolution is for good'

Technology

HAMMER India reveals the new Hammer Fit+ Smartwatch

News

Kajol starrer ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ trailer unveiled

Health & Lifestyle

To curb noise pollution, Mumbai to observe 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday

Health & Lifestyle

Karnataka residential school incharge arrested after minor girl student's death

Technology

Over 6K subreddits go dark to protest Reddit's new API pricing

News

Chris Hemsworth shares how ‘Extraction 2’ action was exhilarating

Technology

Google making 'paginated mode' default on Docs for Android

Health & Lifestyle

Chronic exposure to lead, cadmium & arsenic raises heart disease risk

Health & Lifestyle

CoWIN app or its database not breached directly, clarifies Centre

News

Ayushmann Khurrana comes forward to raise awareness on World Day Against Child Labour

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US