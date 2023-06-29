scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

NatGeo magazine lays off last 19 staff writers: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Finding it hard to sustain in the digital era, the 135-year old Walt Disney-owned National Geographic magazine has laid off the last 19 staff writers, the media reported.

The staffers were notified in April of their terminations. The layoffs are the second over the past nine months, and the fourth since a series of ownership changes began in 2015, the Washington Post reported. As part of the cost-cutting measures, the company had removed six top editors in September last year.

The latest cuts also eliminated the magazine’s small audio department, the report said.

“My new National Geographic just arrived, which includes my latest feature — my 16th, and my last as a senior writer,” Craig Welch, senior writer at NatGeo, wrote on Twitter.

“NatGeo is laying off all of its staff writers. I’ve been so lucky. I got to work w/incredible journalists and tell important, global stories. It’s been an honour,” he added.

The company said its future editorial work will be done by freelance writers and the few editors remaining on staff, the Post reported.

The famous bright-yellow-bordered print publication, which had more than 1.7 million subscribers at the end of 2022, will continue to publish monthly issues, a magazine spokesperson told CNN in a statement.

“Staffing changes will not change our ability to do this work, but rather give us more flexibility to tell different stories and meet our audiences where they are across our many platforms,” the spokesperson said. “Any insinuation that the recent changes will negatively impact the magazine, or the quality of our storytelling, is simply incorrect.”

However, in an internal announcement made last month, the company said the magazines will no longer be sold on newsstands in the US, from next year onwards.

“It’s been an epic run, @NatGeo. My colleagues and I were unbelievably lucky to be the last-ever class of staff writers—certainly the coolest job I’ll ever have, and possibly among the coolest to ever exist,” Nina Strochlic, a writer at NatGeo wrote on Twitter.

–IANS

rvt/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nicki Minaj offers to pay college fees of teen who killed man to protect his mom
Next article
Duleep Trophy: Nishant Sindhu's 150, Harshit Rana's maiden hundred put North Zone in driver's seat
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Duleep Trophy: Nishant Sindhu's 150, Harshit Rana's maiden hundred put North Zone in driver's seat

News

Nicki Minaj offers to pay college fees of teen who killed man to protect his mom

News

Krutika Desai roped in to play lead character Gehna in ‘Gauna: Ek Pratha’

News

Kartik Aaryan visits Mumbai theatre, interacts with fans

Technology

Finding it hard to score in maths? Combining it with music may help

Sports

FIFA Rankings: India move up by one spot, reach top 100 for first time in five years

Technology

Study explains why humans fall for lies and conspiracies

Sports

Ex-India cricketer Ambati Rayudu set to join politics, touring A.P. to understand local issues

News

CBFC sets record straight on '72 Hoorain' trailer; says reports are 'misleading'

News

‘Aarthik Stithi Theek Na Hai Humari’ scene in ‘Aspirants’ was improvised, reveals Sunny Hinduja

Sports

Duleep Trophy: Bowlers help Central Zone take upper hand after bowling out East Zone for 122 runs

News

Abhishek Banerjee starts shooting for Nikhil Advani directorial ‘Vedaa’

News

Fotty Seven release ‘Tu Jo Na Hota’ inspired by Latin rap with Def Jam India

Sports

Ashes 2023: Steve Smith equals Steve Waugh's tally of 32 Test centuries

News

‘Adhura’ packs with it supernatural occurrences, possession and dark secrets!

News

Tomorrow X Together: ‘Our Lost Summer’ arrives July 28

News

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja plays a visually-impaired key witness to crime in ‘Blind’ trailer

Sports

BBL: Scott Boland signs three-year deal with Melbourne Stars

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US