Nazara Tech announces game publishing division for homegrown developers

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Online gaming major Nazara Technologies on Monday announced its new game publishing division that will launch high-quality games for the Indian and global markets.

The company will invest a minimum of Rs 1 crore per game and aims to launch up to 20 games over the next 18 months as part of its “Nazara Publishing” vertical.

It introduced a dedicated website for game developers interested in partnering with Nazara to publish games across platforms including mobile, web3, VR and PC.

Nazara said it will also provide developers with support on game design, localisation, data analytics capabilities, beta testing and quality assurance, enhanced monetisation and strong distribution through smart user acquisition spends and platform partnerships.

“With a special focus on supporting Indian developers, Nazara sees a significant opportunity in the Make-in-India initiative and as part of this initiative, we will also promote Indian game developers globally,” said Nitish Mittersain, CEO and Joint MD, Nazara Technologies.

As part of the Nazara Publishing platform, developers will also have access to mentors in the form of industry leaders and experts.

In e-sports, Nazara has India’s leading esports platform Nodwin, PublishME in the Turkey/MENA market, and Sportskeeda and Pro Football Network in the sports media space.

In September, Nazara Tech’s board approved an issue of equity shares with face value of Rs 4 each to raise up to Rs 410 crore from SBI Mutual Fund.

Earlier this month, Nodwin Gaming’s Singapore arm acquired a 100 per cent stake in game marketing agency PublishME for $2 million from its existing shareholders Nazara Technologies and Ozgur Ozalp.

