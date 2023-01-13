NBC News, MSNBC lay off employees in 'double digits'

Washington, Jan 13 (IANS) Media giants NBC News and MSNBC have laid off employees in “double digits” and the number of impacted workers could be around 75.

According to CNN, the laid off number was around 75 and the staff cuts affected across the divisions.

“No on-air talent was expected to be impacted,” according to Deadline.

Earlier this week, layoffs happened at the parent company NBCUniversal, “numbering in the dozens”.

The layoffs came after NBC News president Noah Oppenheim moved on, and his duties were split among three top executives.

“After 5 years at NBC News, today I got laid off. It’s been a helluva run. I am so grateful for the relationships I have built and the reporting we have produced,” tweeted Ezra Kaplan, business and tech producer for the network.

Last month, CNN informed employees about layoffs.

The move impacted hundreds of staffers at the global news network and marked the deepest cuts to the organisation in years.

CNN CEO Chris Licht described the cuts in an all-staff memo as a “gut punch” to the organisation.

“It is incredibly hard to say goodbye to any one member of the CNN team, much less many,” Licht was quoted as saying.

“It will be a difficult time for everyone,” Licht wrote in his memo.

CNN did not reveal how many employees would be impacted by the layoffs.

Amid the Big Tech layoff season, the media and entertainment industry worldwide has been hit with job cuts as advertisers reduce spending amid the global economic slowdown.

From Paramount Global to The Walt Disney Company, media outlets have announced layoffs, hiring freeze and other cost-cutting measures.

–IANS

na/svn/