scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Need tougher laws to tame Big Tech from collecting personal data: Joe Biden

By News Bureau

Washington, Feb 8 (IANS) US President Joe Biden has hit out at Big Tech companies, saying it is time to pass bipartisan legislation to stop the Big Tech from collecting personal data.

During his second State of the Union speech, Biden said that Big Tech has to be tamed from collecting data on kids and teenagers online, saying, “Ban targeted advertising to children, and impose stricter limits on the personal data these companies collect on all of us.”

Biden called on the Congress to pass new rules protecting user data privacy and boosting competition in the tech industry.

“Pass bipartisan legislation to strengthen antitrust enforcement and prevent big online platforms from giving their own products an unfair advantage,” Biden stressed.

The address echoed much of what Biden had said during his first State of the Union address last year, The Verge reported.

Biden also hailed the Chips and Science Act that included $52 billion in funding to boost US semiconductor manufacturing.

“I will make no apologies that we are investing to make America strong. Investing in American innovation, in industries that will define the future and that China’s government is intent on dominating,” he said.

In December last year, Biden and Apple CEO Tim Cook had announced plans to start using chips made in the US, after opening a new processor factory in Phoenix, Arizona.

In August last year, Biden had signed the historic $280 billion Chips and Science Act into law that includes $52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

The Chips and Science Act is Biden administration’s bet to incentivise chipmakers to reverse course and build fabs in the US and cut the dependence on China.

–IANS

na/arm

Previous article
Cybersecurity firm Secureworks lays off 9% of staff
Next article
Zoho introduces unified communications platform to help firms boost productivity
This May Also Interest You
News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

Technology

Zypp Electric raises $25 mn led by Gogoro, to expand EV fleet to 2 lakh

News

Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding

News

Yami Gautam met real life crime journos during ‘Lost’ shoot

News

Pallavi Joshi on 'The Vaccine War': Science thriller is a new genre, we decided to accept the challenge

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US