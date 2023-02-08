Need tougher laws to tame Big Tech from collecting personal data: Joe Biden

Washington, Feb 8 (IANS) US President Joe Biden has hit out at Big Tech companies, saying it is time to pass bipartisan legislation to stop the Big Tech from collecting personal data.

During his second State of the Union speech, Biden said that Big Tech has to be tamed from collecting data on kids and teenagers online, saying, “Ban targeted advertising to children, and impose stricter limits on the personal data these companies collect on all of us.”

Biden called on the Congress to pass new rules protecting user data privacy and boosting competition in the tech industry.

“Pass bipartisan legislation to strengthen antitrust enforcement and prevent big online platforms from giving their own products an unfair advantage,” Biden stressed.

The address echoed much of what Biden had said during his first State of the Union address last year, The Verge reported.

Biden also hailed the Chips and Science Act that included $52 billion in funding to boost US semiconductor manufacturing.

“I will make no apologies that we are investing to make America strong. Investing in American innovation, in industries that will define the future and that China’s government is intent on dominating,” he said.

In December last year, Biden and Apple CEO Tim Cook had announced plans to start using chips made in the US, after opening a new processor factory in Phoenix, Arizona.

In August last year, Biden had signed the historic $280 billion Chips and Science Act into law that includes $52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

The Chips and Science Act is Biden administration’s bet to incentivise chipmakers to reverse course and build fabs in the US and cut the dependence on China.

–IANS

na/arm