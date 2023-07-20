scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Netflix ends password sharing in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday announced that it has ended password sharing in India and will now alert subscribers who are sharing their accounts outside their homes

“Starting today, we will send an email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in India,” the company said in a statement.

“A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices,” it added.

In May, the streaming giant had launched paid sharing in over 100 countries, representing more than 80 per cent of the company’s revenue base.

Revenue in each region is now higher than pre-launch, with sign-ups already exceeding cancellations, according to Netflix.

The company further mentioned that the paid net additions were 5.9 million in the second quarter (Q2) of this year.

Also, now the paid sharing is rolling out to almost all of the remaining countries.

In the Q2 2023 earnings report, the company said: “Q2‘23 revenue of $8.2 billion and operating profit of $1.8 billion were generally in-line with our forecast — and we expect revenue growth to accelerate in the second half of ‘23 as we start to see the full benefits of paid sharing plus continued steady growth in our ad-supported plan.

“We’re still targeting a full year 2023 operating margin of 18 per cent to 20 per cent.”

The report also mentioned that the platform is “seeing healthy conversion of borrower households into full paying Netflix memberships as well as the uptake of our extra member feature”.

Moreover, the streaming giant said that it “phased” out the Basic ads-free plan for new and rejoining members in Canada (existing members on the Basic ads-free plan are unaffected) in Q2. Now, it is doing the same in the US and the UK.

“We believe our entry prices in these countries — $6.99 in the US, 4.99 pounds in the UK and $5.99 in Canada — provide great value to consumers given the breadth and quality of our catalogue,” the company explained.

“Most of our revenue growth this year is from growth in volume through new paid memberships, and that’s largely driven by our paid sharing rollout,” said Spencer Adam Neumann, Chief Financial Officer at Netflix.

–IANS

aj/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Virat is an inspiration’: Dravid reflects on Kohli’s legacy ahead of massive India milestone
Next article
Who is new FC Barcelona signing and La Masia graduate Oriol Romeu?
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Who is new FC Barcelona signing and La Masia graduate Oriol Romeu?

Sports

‘Virat is an inspiration’: Dravid reflects on Kohli’s legacy ahead of massive India milestone

Sports

Chinese diver Chen wins third 10m platform world title

Sports

Struggling Germany to enter Euro 2024 without pressure, says Musiala

Sports

Italy win mixed open water relay gold at swimming worlds

Technology

WhatsApp back after global outage caused due to 'connectivity issues'

Sports

Ashes 2023, 4th Test : Woakes, Broad help England take opening day honours over Australia

Sports

Jamieson returns as Ashok & Foxcroft earn maiden call-ups to New Zealand T20I team

Sports

BAN vs IND, 2nd ODI: Captain & coach told me to bat at number five, says Jemimah after career-best 86

Sports

UTT: Goa Challengers stop table toppers U Mumba TT's unbeaten run

Sports

ISSF Junior Worlds: Harmehar, Sanjana win silver in skeet mixed team event

News

Rana Daggubati announces Telugu historical drama series 'Lords of the Deccan' 

Sports

Emerging Men's Asia Cup: Sai Sudharsan, Hangargekar star in India A's eight-wicket win over Pakistan A

Sports

Asia Cup holds special place in hearts of cricket fans across the continent: Jay Shah

News

Fan chases Vijay Deverakonda to touch actor’s feet at an event

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad becomes second fast-bowler to pick 600 Test wickets

Sports

Chelsea defender Fofana to miss most of season after knee operation

Technology

Meta rolls out WhatsApp on Wear OS smartwatches

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US