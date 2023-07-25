scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Netflix introduces new personalised tab for Android, iOS

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 25 (IANS) Streaming giant Netflix has introduced a new personalised tab for Android and iOS, which helps users choose what they want to watch.

he ‘My Netflix’ tab is currently rolling out on iOS, and will be available on Android early next month, the company said in a blogpost on Monday.

According to the streaming giant, the new tab is a “one-stop shop tailored to you with easy shortcuts to help you choose what you want to watch”.

In this new dedicated space, users can see their downloads, TV series and movies they gave a thumbs up to, shows and films they’ve saved to My List, trailers they’ve watched, reminders they’ve set, whatever they’re in the middle of watching, what they’ve recently watched, and more.

“When you’re on the move with your phone, go directly to My Netflix, where you can quickly choose something you’ve saved or downloaded to watch,” the company said.

Moreover, users can still visit the Home tab and other sections of the app to discover the full catalogue of series and films.

The more users interact with and tell Netflix what they like, the more they will see on the My Netflix tab.

Earlier this month, the company had updated the profile transfer feature to allow users to transfer their profile to an existing account.

The profile transfer feature allows users to transfer their personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and other preferences to another account.

Last week, the streaming giant had announced that it has ended password sharing in India and was alerting subscribers who were sharing their accounts outside their homes.

In May, the streaming giant had launched paid sharing in over 100 countries, representing more than 80 per cent of the company’s revenue base.

–IANS

aj/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Back in films, Sonam says she plans to do two a year, mainly family entertainers
This May Also Interest You
News

Back in films, Sonam says she plans to do two a year, mainly family entertainers

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah pose together; Paps call them ‘Nice jodi’ and they start blushing

News

Armin van Buuren: India holds very important place in my touring repertoire

News

Jungkook, Latto celebrate scoring first No. 1 on Hot 100 with 'Seven'

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Sikandar Raza leads Bulawayo Braves to 7-wicket win over Harare Hurricanes

News

Sudip Sharma on Rachel Shelly: Wanted an actor who's used to Indian shooting madness

News

Lindsay’s ‘weird’ pregnancy cravings included ‘energy drink, chicken and beets’

News

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary look sizzling hot in ‘Baarish Aa Gayi Hai’ poster

Sports

West Indies recall Shimron Hetmyer, Oshane Thomas for ODI series against India

Technology

Instagram subscriptions expanding to more countries

Sports

Chinese football team official apologises for referee assault

Technology

Microsoft testing Bing Chat on Google Chrome, Safari

Technology

Twitter sign lettering removed from HQ, police interrupts

Sports

Football Australia plays down captain Kerr injury panic

Technology

Samsung digital lending platform has brought financial inclusion in India: JB Park

Sports

WI v Ind: Second Test ends in a draw as rain washes out fifth day's play

Sports

Hard work, strict training regime reason for Para-archers’ historic campaign in Pilsen World championships

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Cape Town Samp Army dominate Durban Qalandars, maintain top spot in table

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US