scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Netflix password sharing crackdown begins, extra member to cost $8 a month

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Netflix has started cracking down on password sharing and each extra member who can use the service outside your household will need to pay $7.99 extra each month.

The streaming giant announced its crackdown on password sharing beginning in the US.

“Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United States,” Netflix said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The company said that a Netflix account is for use by one household.

“Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices,” the company informed.

Those who pay for the Netflix Premium package with 4K streaming has the option of adding up to two extra members, but each one will still cost another $7.99.

Netflix in the UK will charge subscribers 4.99 pounds each month for each extra member.

The cheapest plans (Basic or Standard with Ads, which cost $9.99 and $6.99 per month, respectively) don’t have the option to add extra members at this moment.

The streaming giant experimented with paid password-sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain in February.

Netflix originally planned to roll out “paid sharing” in the US during the first quarter this year but delayed it.

“We are planning on a broad rollout, including in the US, in Q2,” the company had said in its first-quarter 2023 earnings.

“Paid sharing is another important initiative as widespread account sharing (over 100 million households) undermines our ability to invest in and improve Netflix for our paying members, as well as build our business,” the company added.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Microsoft brings Bing to ChatGPT as default search engine
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Microsoft brings Bing to ChatGPT as default search engine

Sports

Olympics Kenya: German-born fencer Ndolo is part of Paris 2024 plans

Sports

Beijing Guoan crushes Cangzhou Mighty Lions in Chinese Super League

Sports

Bilbao veteran De Marcos signs on for another season

Technology

Alibaba to make significant job cuts amid IPO plans

Sports

Real Sociedad close in on Top 4 finish, Barca lose in Valladolid

Sports

A coach builds China-Cuba bond with boxing

Sports

Piyush Chawla's wicket-taking software is amazing, best batters in IPL 2023 struggled against him: Harbhajan Singh

Technology

Apple's iMessage service up after partial outage

Sports

JioCinema breaks all records; concurrent viewership touches 2.5 cr during CSK-GT match

Technology

Florida Governor to kick off 2024 bid on Twitter with Elon Musk

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa on high alert over imported cholera infections

Health & Lifestyle

Public investment in agri-food systems up 22% in 2022: FAO report

Technology

Turkey tests short-range ballistic missile Tayfun

Sports

World Athletics to create new 'short track' events on 200m tracks to grow the sport

Sports

La Liga: Madrid derby and relegation, the issues in Spain on Wednesday

Sports

IPL 2023: Gaikwad, bowlers shine as CSK beat GT to reach tenth final

Sports

KIUG 2022: Kabaddi contests kick off as Shimla University, Adamas win opening matches

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US