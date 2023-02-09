scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Netflix rolls out paid password sharing to 4 more countries

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 9 (IANS) Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday announced that it is rolling out paid password sharing, otherwise known as a crackdown on password sharing, to four more countries — Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

Previously, the company tested paid password sharing in select markets, including Chile, Costa Rica, Peru and elsewhere in Latin America.

“So over the last year, we’ve been exploring different approaches to address this issue in Latin America, and we’re now ready to roll them out more broadly in the coming months, starting today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain,” said Netflix.

The crackdown on password sharing feature allows users to set primary location, which the streaming giant says, “will help members set this up, ensuring that anyone who lives in their household can use their Netflix account”.

Moreover, subscribers can now easily manage who has access to their account from the new Manage Access and Devices page.

People using an account can now easily transfer a profile to a new account, which they pay for, keeping their personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and more, said the company.

In December 2022, it was reported that Netflix was planning to put an end to its password-sharing feature in early 2023.

The company had long been aware that password sharing is a problem that negatively affects its earnings, but the rise in subscriptions in 2020 led the streaming giant to avoid addressing the issue.

Because of the revenue downfall last year and the platform’s first subscriber loss in 10 years, Hastings decided that it was time to take action on the issue.

–IANS

shs/ksk/

Previous article
Naagin 6 fame Pratik Sehajpal welcomed a new member into his house
Next article
Google search for 'international trip' nearly doubled in India in 2022
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China, other countries

Technology

BharatPe refutes Ashneer's claim that 150 mn users' data breached

Technology

Zomato's net loss widens to Rs 347 cr in December quarter

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy recovering well, says doctor

Technology

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee

Technology

Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station

Technology

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

Technology

World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

News

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’

Health & Lifestyle

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K's Nawapachi

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure

Technology

1 Indian firm paying Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack

News

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

Technology

TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

Technology

Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!

Technology

Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average in India

News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Technology

Google announces AI-enabled updates to Search, Maps, Translate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US