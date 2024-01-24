HomeWorldTechnologyNetweb Technologies logs 20% PAT growth, revenue up over 44%

Netweb Technologies logs 20% PAT growth, revenue up over 44%

Netweb Technologies, a leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider in the country

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Netweb Technologies logs 20% PAT growth, revenue up over 44%
Netweb Technologies logs 20% PAT growth, revenue up over 44%_pic courtesy news agency

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Netweb Technologies, a leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider in the country, on Wednesday said it registered 20 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) for the Q3 FY24 to Rs 26 crore from Rs 21.68 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company posted a revenue of Rs 257.91 crore, an over 44 per cent growth from Rs 178.69 crore in Q3 FY23.

Netweb Technologies’ stock locked at 5 per cent upper circuit on Wednesday after robust Q3 results.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amorisation (EBITDA) was at Rs 39 crore, up 24 per cent (on-year).

The revenue from the AI systems and enterprise workstations segment increased by 340 per cent YoY, said the company.

“We are happy to announce that the company achieved strong growth in the quarter gone by. Total Income increased by 44.3 per cent year-over-year (YoY) and 74.3 per cent quarter-over-quarter (QoQ),” said Sanjay Lodha, Chairman and Managing Director, Netweb Technologies.

Netweb recently received a supercomputer order from the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) Department of Space valued at around Rs 150 crore.

The company offers a full stack of products and solutions to various end-user industries such as IT, ITES, BFSI, national data centres and government entities such as defense, education and R&D institutions.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
Stopped training after mother’s accident, UP long jumper Tauseef finally gets career back on track
Next article
Ghana sack coach Hughton after AFCON exit
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In