scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Netweb Technologies registers over 100% increase in total income

Netweb Technologies, a leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider in India, has achieved strong growth in the quarter ended September 30

By Agency News Desk
Netweb Technologies registers over 100% increase in total income _ pic courtesy news agency
Netweb Technologies registers over 100% increase in total income _ pic courtesy news agency

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Netweb Technologies, a leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider in India, has achieved strong growth in the quarter ended September 30, where its total income increased by 100.4 per cent year-over-year, reaching Rs 1,480 million.

Gross profit was at Rs 392 million, marking a YoY increase of 71.4 per cent and a QoQ increase of 76.6 per cent, the company said in a statement.

“While the margin for the quarter decreased, the margin for H1 FY24 increased to 30 per cent, up from 29.5 per cent in H1 FY23. This emphasises that assessing our business on a quarter-to-quarter basis may not provide a holistic perspective,” said Sanjay Lodha, Chairman and Managing Director, Netweb Technologies.

While gross profit for the quarter grew by 71.4 per cent YoY, EBITDA increased by 64.4 per cent to Rs 223 million. The EBITDA margin for the quarter was at 15 per cent.

“Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter increased by 65.9 per cent YoY, reaching Rs 151 million, and the PAT margin for the quarter was at 10.2 per cent,” said Lodha.

Netweb offers a full stack of products and solutions to various end-user industries such as IT, ITES, BFSI, national data centres and government entities such as defense, education and R&D institutions.

“Our business pipeline and order book remain robust. Our ongoing capability enhancements and the expansion of our operations and product portfolio position us well for sustainable growth while maintaining our technological leadership,” Lodha said.

–IANS

na/

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jad Hadid: More comfortable in doing things in India as compared to anywhere else in the world
Next article
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Va va voom’ song from ‘The Archies’ brings back ’60s rock and roll era’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US