New AI-enabled Outlook app to replace Mail, Calendar apps on Windows 11

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 22 (IANS) Microsoft has announced that the new Windows 11 devices will be shipped with the new AI-enabled Outlook app as the default mailbox application starting in 2024, replacing the Mail, Calendar, and People apps.

“Beginning in 2024, new Windows 11 devices will be shipped with the new Outlook for Windows as the default mailbox application free for all to use. The Mail and Calendar applications will continue to be available via download in the Microsoft Store through the end of 2024,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

On existing devices, users can switch to the new Outlook for Windows from a toggle in the Mail and Calendar applications.

Moreover, the company said users will be able to write better emails with advanced AI built into the new Outlook for Windows to help them write impactful, clearer, mistake-free messages, also the new Outlook for Windows can help remind them to follow up on important conversations.

To try out the new Outlook app preview, users will need to slide the Try the new Outlook toggle in the upper-right corner of their Mail and Calendar or classic Outlook for Windows applications, then follow the onscreen instructions.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23481 to the Dev Channel, which includes modernised Window Ink.

“Windows Ink is being modernised to allow users to enable inking directly onto edit fields,” the tech giant said in a blogpost.

–IANS

shs/prw

