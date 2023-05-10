scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

New AI model by IBM-NASA to help track Earth's climate change

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Tech major IBM has partnered with US space agency NASA to design a new geospatial foundation model to track climate change on Earth, the company announced in a blog post.

The new geospatial foundation model, which is part of IBM’s Space Act Agreement with NASA, converts the space agency’s satellite observations into customised maps of natural disasters and other environmental changes.

The first-ever foundation model for analysing geospatial data will help to estimate climate-related risks to crops, buildings, and other infrastructure, valuing and monitoring forests for carbon-offset programmes, and also to developing predictive models to help enterprises create strategies to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

“The model could speed up geospatial analysis by three to four times, and can help reduce the amount of data cleaning and labelling required in training a traditional deep-learning model,” Sriram Raghavan, VP, IBM Research AI and Christina Shim, Head of Strategy and Sustainability, IBM Sustainability Software, wrote in the blog post.

“We see how this technology can be applicable to businesses as they look for easier and faster ways to analyse and draw insights from climate data,” they added.

Instead of training a foundation model on words, the IBM experts taught the AI model to understand satellite images. They pre-trained NASA’s Harmonised Landsat Sentinel-2 (HLS-2) data.

The HLS data provides consistent surface reflectance data from the Operational Land Imager (OLI) aboard the joint NASA/USGS Landsat 8 satellite and the Multi-Spectral Instrument (MSI) aboard the European Union’s Copernicus Sentinel-2A and Sentinel-2B satellites.

The combined measurement helps enable global observations of the land every two to three days at 30 metre spatial resolution.

They then fed the model hand-labelled examples to teach it to recognise things like the extent of historic floods and fire burn scars, as well as changes in land-use and forest biomass.

Using the model is designed to be simple as users only need to select a region, a mapping task, and a set of dates.

When a user types the name of a place into the search bar and selects the date, the model highlights in pink how far the flood waters extended.

Users can overlay other datasets to see where crops or buildings were inundated. These visualisations can help with future planning during similar disaster scenarios: they provide information that could help mitigate flood impacts, inform insurance and risk management decisions, plan infrastructure, respond to disasters, and protect the environment.

The model, part of IBM’s watsonx.ai geospatial offering, is planned to be available in preview to IBM clients through (EIS) IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite during the second half of this year.

–IANS

rvt/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India among top 5 countries with highest rate of preterm births: UN
Next article
How the race for Europe stands in LaLiga Santander: Girona FC on course for an unlikely first-ever European spot!
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ireland-Bangladesh first ODI washout gives South Africa direct qualification ticket to World Cup

Sports

Connected TV scores high with 88 ad spots per match on IPL's English feed

Sports

IPL 2023: They need to hold Suryakumar Yadav's bat from behind or hold his legs, such is his form, says Zaheer Khan

Sports

David White to step down as New Zealand Cricket's chief executive officer in August

Sports

How the race for Europe stands in LaLiga Santander: Girona FC on course for an unlikely first-ever European spot!

Technology

India among top 5 countries with highest rate of preterm births: UN

News

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans visits Jeremy Renner after snowcat accident

News

'Beetlejuice 2' starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega to release in Sept 2024

News

BTS’ Jimin collaborates with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa for Vin Diesel’s Fast X

News

Hasbulla placed in house arrest after getting bail in traffic violation case

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans support the fight against cancer

Sports

IPL 2023: SKY was toying with the RCB bowlers, says Sunil Gavaskar

Technology

Chinese authorities arrest man for generating fake news via ChatGPT

Technology

US smartphone market decline 17%, Apple share up to 53%

Technology

Apple introduces Watch Pride Edition Sport Band

Technology

India suppliers to help us export $10 bn worth goods from country by 2027: Walmart CEO

Sports

Hong Kong extends contract with head coach Andersen

Sports

IPL 2023: Captain Warner's lack of runs in the last few matches is a cause of concern, Harbhajan

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US