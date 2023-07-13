scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

New AI-powered robot 'companions' may combat human loneliness

By Agency News Desk

London, July 13 (IANS) Researchers have developed companion robots enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI) that may one day help alleviate the loneliness epidemic. 

Increased loneliness and social isolation may affect a third of the world population, and comes with serious health consequences, such as increased risk of mental illness, obesity, dementia, and early death.

A growing body of research on companion robots suggests they can reduce stress and loneliness and can help older people remain healthy and active in their homes.

Newer robots embedded with advanced AI programmes may foster stronger social connections with humans than earlier generations of robots.

Generative AI like ChatGPT, which is based on large language models, allows robots to engage in more spontaneous conversations, and even mimic the voices of old friends and loved ones who have passed away.

“AI presents exciting opportunities to give companion robots greater skills to build social connection,” said Elizabeth Broadbent, Professor of Psychological Medicine at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland in New Zealand.

“But we need to be careful to build in rules to ensure they are moral and trustworthy,” Broadbent added.

In the study, published in the Science Robotics, researchers at Auckland, Duke and Cornell Universities, mapped some of the ethical considerations for governments, policy makers, technologists, and clinicians, and urged stakeholders to come together to rapidly develop guidelines for trust, agency, engagement, and real-world efficacy.

It also proposes a new way to measure whether a companion robot is helping someone.

In the study, the researchers also cited a survey of 307 care providers across Europe and the US that showed that 69 per cent of physicians agreed that social robots could provide companionship, relieve isolation, and potentially improve patients’ mental health.

Seventy per cent of doctors also felt insurance companies should cover the cost of companion robots if they prove to be effective friendship supplements. How to measure a robot’s impact, though, remains tricky.

“With the right ethical guidelines,” the researchers said in the study, “we may be able to build on current work to use robots to create a healthier society.”

–IANS

rvt/prw/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
100% committed to produce chips, display glass in India: Vedanta Chairman
Next article
For Shirley Setia, the 'best part' of 'Sach Bata Mujhe' was the Tokyo shoot
This May Also Interest You
News

For Shirley Setia, the 'best part' of 'Sach Bata Mujhe' was the Tokyo shoot

Technology

100% committed to produce chips, display glass in India: Vedanta Chairman

Technology

Google's AI chatbot 'Bard' now available in 9 Indian languages

Technology

Xbox introduces voice reporting feature

Technology

Man jailed for 3 years for leaking Samsung's edge panel tech to China

News

'Succession', 'The Last Of Us', 'White Lotus', 'Ted Lasso' lead the pack at 2023 Emmy nominations

Technology

Webb celebrates 1st year of science with stunning images of Sun-like stars

Sports

Vinesh Phogat is in deep trouble! NADA issues notice for whereabouts failure

Technology

Google Pay introduces UPI LITE in India for faster transactions

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Player Development Programme might unearth talents like Haris Rauf in Zimbabwe, says Durban Qalandars coach Mansoor Rana

Technology

Garmin announces new smartwatch series with AMOLED display in India

News

Shah Rukh Khan has a hilarious response to troll asking if he buys his own film’s ticket

Technology

Special prayers at the Moon God Temple in TN ahead of Chandrayaan-3 mission

News

'Superman Legacy': Anthony Carrigan wanted to play Metamorpho before he even got the role

Sports

UTT Season 4: Bengaluru Smashers to begin campaign against U Mumba TT on Friday

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her stylish look in Exquisite Nude and Maroon Bralette Paired With Flare Pants

News

Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s film titled ‘Hi Nanna’, to release on this date

Technology

Meat delivery partner ZappFresh acquires Dr Meat to expand reach to B'luru market

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US