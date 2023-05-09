scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

New Android malware discovered that steals your passwords, 2FA codes

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) A new Android malware known as ‘FluHorse’ has been discovered, which targets users in Eastern Asia with malicious apps that look like legitimate versions with over 1,00,000 installs.

According to Check Point Research, these malicious apps are designed to extract sensitive information, including user credentials and Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) codes.

FluHorse malware targets multiple sectors in Eastern Asia and is typically distributed via email.

In some cases, high-profile entities such as government officials were targeted at the initial stages of the phishing email attack.

One of the most concerning aspects of FluHorse is its ability to go undetected for long periods of time, making it a persistent and dangerous threat that is difficult to detect.

According to the report, FluHorse attacks start with targeted and malicious emails sent to high-profile individuals, urging them to take immediate action to resolve an alleged payment issue.

Usually, the target is directed to a phishing website through a hyperlink included in the email. Once there, they are prompted to download the phoney APK (Android package file) of the fake application.

The FluHorse carrier apps mimic ‘ETC,’ a Taiwanese toll collection app, and ‘VPBank Neo,’ a Vietnamese banking app.

On Google Play, both legitimate versions of these apps have over a million downloads.

Moreover, the report said that upon installation, all three fake apps request SMS access in order to intercept incoming 2FA codes in case they are required to hijack the accounts.

The fake apps mimic the original user interfaces but lack functionality beyond two to three windows that load forms that capture the victim’s information.

Following the capture of the victims’ account credentials and credit card information, the apps display a “system is busy” message for 10 minutes to make the process appear realistic while the operators act in the background to intercept 2FA codes and leverage the stolen data.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Physics Wallah to invest Rs 100 cr to boost UPSC test preparation
Next article
Centre asks ICEA, MAIT to ensure FM Radio is active in all mobile phones
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Betterhalf plans to hire 100 employees, strengthen leadership team

Technology

Logitech appoints Anand Lakshmanan as India Head

Technology

Qualcomm to acquire Autotalks to bolster Snapdragon's automotive safety tech

Technology

Global tech services sector hits $57 bn in deal activity despite slowdown

Technology

IISER Bhopal team creates organic molecules that emit near-infrared light

Technology

Centre asks ICEA, MAIT to ensure FM Radio is active in all mobile phones

Technology

Physics Wallah to invest Rs 100 cr to boost UPSC test preparation

News

Gul Panag says horror genre yet to reach its true potential in India

Sports

IPL 2023: Sooner we forget the loss to Hyderabad, the better it is for us, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Sports

Rafael Nadal missing Roland Garros would be brutal for tennis, says Roger Federer

Sports

World Athletics renews Ukraine Fund to support athletes affected by the war

Sports

Ishan Kishan replaces injured K.L Rahul in WTC Final squad; call on Unadkat, Umesh Yadav to be taken later

Sports

Hockey India names 20-member women's team for Australia Tour

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Sachin Siwach wins to reach pre-quarters, Naveen ousted

Sports

Champions League: Real Madrid aim for European glory as Man City seek to overcome last season's defeat

Sports

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders

Sports

Wrestlers protest: Police restore, weld barricades at Jantar Mantar

Sports

Golf: Wyndham Clark wins maiden PGA Tour title; Bhatia is T-43, Theegala finishes T-56

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US