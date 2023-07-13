scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

New Apple software updates bring more power to Indian users across devices

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) From bi-lingual Siri experience to more transliteration keyboards for major Indian languages, the latest Apple software updates across its platforms and devices have brought more power to millions of users in the country.

Apple has rolled out the public betas of its iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

iOS 17 is one of the best iPhone updates in years and there are several little tweaks that stands out, like StandBy mode. keyboard improvements, live voicemail and new stickers.

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 offer a convenient bilingual Siri experience, so users can interact with Siri using a mix of English and Hindi for activities throughout the day.

Users can also combine English with Telegu, Punjabi, Kannada, or Marathi.

This experience includes asking Siri for help with setting an alarm or timer, sending messages, making calls, playing music, checking the weather, and looking up directions

iOS 17 also brings new transliteration keyboards across major Indian languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

These keyboards can be great for bilingual users who move between English and another language while talking to family and friends.

The new features come at the heels of transliteration keyboards for Urdu, Punjabi, and Gujarati introduced in iOS 16.4, Bengali and Marathi introduced in iOS 16, and Hindi.

With this addition, iOS now supports transliteration keyboards for the top 10 languages in India.

With the built-in dictionary in Punjabi, you can easily get definitions of words and phrases from a variety of sources (available on iOS, iPadOS, macOS public betas).

With iOS 17, you can see Messages sorted by their primary as well as secondary SIM, to be able to easily sort personal messages from work messages.

Users can also set different ringtones for each SIM to understand if iPhone is ringing because someone is calling a work phone number or personal phone number.

If a user misses a call from a number that is not yet saved to their device, e.g. a new doctor’s office, they can choose to call this number back from either SIM card.

One can sign into their Apple ID using a phone number instead of an email address (available on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS public betas).

You can also see a more extended call history in Recents within the Phone app, including phone and FaceTime calls, as well as calls received on WhatsApp (available on iOS and iPadOS).

When taking a screenshot of a full page in Safari, Mail, or Notes, users can choose whether to save it to iPhone and iPad as an image or a PDF (iOS, iPadOS).

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Shubhaarambh', says Kartik as he begins shoot for 'Chandu Champion'
Next article
Apple partners non-profit fund Acumen to boost clean energy innovation in India
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple partners non-profit fund Acumen to boost clean energy innovation in India

News

'Shubhaarambh', says Kartik as he begins shoot for 'Chandu Champion'

Sports

1st Test: WTC Final snub spurred me in my comeback, says Ashwin after fifer against Wes Indies

Technology

Swiggy acquires retail distribution company Lynk to enter retail market

Technology

Microsoft testing AI hub for Windows 11 app store

Technology

Breaking barriers: realme's C Series pushes boundaries in accessible smartphone technology

Technology

Musk explores setting up Tesla supply chain ecosystem in India: Report

Sports

Football: Ex-Barcelona defender Marlon secures Fluminense return

Sports

1st Test: Ashwin fifer helps India take dominant position against West Indies

Technology

Insta's 'rage shake' feature also available in Threads

Technology

Global in-app spending hits record $67.5 bn, India largest market for Google Play

Technology

Mastodon experiences downtime due to maintenance

Sports

1st Test, Day 1: Athanaze falls for 47 as India reduce West Indies to 137/8 at Tea

Sports

Wimbledon: Alcaraz sinks Rune, sets up semis clash against Medvedev

Sports

Wimbledon: Jabeur rallies past Rybakina to return to semis

Sports

WI vs IND: Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father and son in his Test career, Kohli joins Tendulkar

Sports

FC Goa sign Spanish defender Odei Onaindia

Sports

India make bright start at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US