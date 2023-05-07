scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

New brain-controlled robotic limb therapy gives hope to patients

By Agency News Desk

<br>Joginder Sharma, 60, had a severe accident while walking, making his left hand and leg extremely weak.

A fall from a horse ride left K.M. Aggarwal, 67, partially paralysed. He was not able to sit independently, and was also unable to stand and walk.

Saloni Sabharwal, 26, had a spastic cerebral palsy, which meant she had difficulty in standing, walking, turning on her bed, and sitting from a lying position. Her posture was incorrect and she could only walk with two-person support.

All these patients are now walking, doing their daily activities on their own, without support after being trained by a wearable robotic exoskeleton that is designed to assist people with weakened or impaired limb function, Dr Sachin Kandhari, Senior Neurosurgeon and Managing Director, IBS Hospital, told IANS.

Known as Cyberdyne Medical Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL), it is a brain-controlled robotic system deployed at IBS Hospital that trains the human brain to make movement, helping the patients to reverse paralysis and live a better quality of life.

Kandhari said IBS Hospital is the first centre in India and the South-East Asia region to introduce the non-invasive approach.

Developed by Japanese scientists, HAL is the world’s first cyborg-type wearable robot and is based on a new technology called ‘cybernics’, in which the machine and human are connected and share information in real time, allowing the machine to support the voluntary movement of the wearer. HAL detects bioelectrical signals on the skin surface and provides support to the wearer’s voluntary drive.

"HAL works by detecting the weak electrical signals generated by the user’s muscles and amplifying them with sensors, which then power the movement of the robotic exoskeleton," Kandhari said.

This means that users can control the exoskeleton with their own muscle signals, allowing them to move their limbs with greater ease and precision. The system can also be customised to provide different levels of assistance, depending on the user’s level of impairment, he said.

The robotic technology can help people with stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders that affect their ability to move their limbs.

"The HAL technology has the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for people with impaired limb function, by enabling them to perform tasks that were previously difficult or impossible," Kandhari said.

"I remember feeling really helpless to see myself completely bedridden and dependent on others even for my daily chores. I lost all hope after the doctors told me that the paralysis cannot be reversed," Sarika, a makeup artist, told IANS.

"Today I am not only able to walk and do my daily chores, but have also resumed my work as a makeup artist ," she added.

The wearable robot is to be worn during training and each patient’s condition, the severity of impairment, and the frequency of use of the technology will determine the length and benefit of treatment.

Kandhari said that the hospital is in talks with the government and NGOs for scaling up the technology at government centres to help the common population to avail it.

"The government and private sectors need to come together and accept the need for such treatments and then adapt it. We have already been working with the neuro department of AIIMS-Delhi to use this treatment. The technology use can be scaled up because it does not require highly specialised manpower," he noted.

(Rachel V Thomas can be contacted at rachel.t@ians.in)

–IANS<br>rvt/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Guardians' in sight of opening weekend collection of $110 mn to $120 mn
Next article
Asian Weightlifting C'ships: Jeremy Lalrinnunga fails to rank despite winning silver in snatch
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asian Weightlifting C'ships: Jeremy Lalrinnunga fails to rank despite winning silver in snatch

News

'Guardians' in sight of opening weekend collection of $110 mn to $120 mn

News

Priyanka Chopra describes filming 'Love Again' as terrifying experience

News

Adah Sharma to those panning 'The Kerala Story': 'Google ISIS and Brides'

News

Aamir Khan in Kathmandu for meditation

News

Pankaj Tripathi on what he did to understand Vajpayee's dialect, vision for India

News

Kajol recalls Akshay 'boasting' about his cooking skill, having 'amazing dal' by him

Sports

IPL 2023: Cricket has moved on from Virat Kohli batting template, says Tom Moody

Sports

IPL 2203: Delhi Capitals won against RCB because their intent was great, says RP Singh

Health & Lifestyle

Why some people suffered heart inflammation post Covid vaccine

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Our momentum is building nicely,' says Delhi Capitals' Philip Salt after win over RCB

Sports

Madrid Open: 'I don't have any big regrets', says Swiatek after losing to Sabalenka in final

News

Dino James hopes to work with Rohit Shetty after 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Technology

How 2 Indian organisations using AI to fight climate change in India

News

Taapsee Pannu saunters in a saree while vacationing in New York

Health & Lifestyle

Study links domestic abuse exposure to increased levels of asthma in women

Technology

Apple, Samsung capture 58% of global tablet market

News

Take a walk down memory lane with Manan Bhardwaj’s ‘Back to College’ featuring Meiyang Chang & Vishal Pandey! Song out now!

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US