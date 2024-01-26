HomeWorldTechnologyNew Galaxy S24 smartphones break preorder record in S.Korea

New Galaxy S24 smartphones break preorder record in S.Korea

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk

Seoul, Jan 26 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said on Friday its new flagship Galaxy S24 smartphones have sold more than 1.2 million units in preorders in South Korea.

Preorders for the Galaxy S24 series, launched on Jan. 16, amounted to 1.21 million units from Jan. 19-25, outnumbering the 1.09 million set by its predecessor, according to the company.

Preorders for the most expensive S24 Ultra model accounted for 60 percent of the total, followed by the Galaxy S24 Plus at 21 percent and the Galaxy S24 at 19 percent, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung Electronics presented on-device artificial intelligence (AI) at the forefront of the latest innovations of the Galaxy smartphones.

The new model features real-time translation for phone calls and improved camera performance, powered by built-in AI.

The new Galaxy S24 series will be officially launched on January 31 worldwide.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 smartphones come with industry-first AI features like Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist and Transcript Assist.

AI built into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages, including Hindi.

With the gesture-driven ‘Circle to Search’ with Google, users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24’s screen to see helpful, high-quality search results.

Galaxy S24 series’ ‘ProVisual Engine’ is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transform image capturing abilities and maximise creative freedom.

