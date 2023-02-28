scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

New iPhone SE 4 may feature 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's 5G baseband chip

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 28 (IANS) Apple has reportedly restarted development of the iPhone SE 4 smartphone, which will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and in-house 5G baseband chip.

On Monday, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, tweeted: “My latest survey indicates that Apple has recently restarted the iPhone SE 4, which will feature an OLED display instead of an LCD, as the biggest change. Overall, the SE 4 is a minor modification of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14.”

Kuo also said that the new iPhone SE 4 will be equipped with “Apple’s 5G baseband chip produced by a 4nm process (similar to 5nm) and will only support Sub-6GHz as the current plan”.

He said that the mass production of the iPhone SE 4 will go “smoothly” in the first half of next year, and the iPad and Apple Watch will also soon “abandon” Qualcomm’s baseband chips.

“This move will benefit Apple’s hardware gross margin, while Qualcomm’s Apple business will decline significantly in the next 2-3 years,” he added.

Last month, Kuo claimed that the iPhone maker had informed suppliers that it has cancelled plans to release an iPhone SE smartphone in 2024.

–IANS

aj/prw/ksk/

Previous article
Intel launches 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors at MWC 2023
Next article
Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani
This May Also Interest You
News

'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker Charlie Puth to host 1st live stream event on March 25

News

Rasika Dugal on 'The Broken Table': There's a wide audience for short films

Technology

ISRO test fires cryogenic engine of its moon mission rocket

Technology

Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani

Technology

Intel launches 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors at MWC 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Centre asks states to spruce up healthcare facilities as temperatures rise

Health & Lifestyle

Your low calorie drinks, food items may up heart attack, stroke risk

Health & Lifestyle

The small town girl behind the scenes of Pfizer's vaccine rollout

News

Niyati Fatnani recounts shooting an intimate scene for 'Dear Ishq'

News

Rani Mukerji compares 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' trailer with 'Black'

Lyrics

Tony Kakkar and Jasmin Bhasin – Shadi Karogi Song Lyrics

Technology

WhatsApp rolling 'Call Link' feature on Windows beta

Technology

Smart collars, GPS trackers for your cat, dog may be spying on you

Technology

Tesla halts rollout of Full Self-Driving beta software amid recall

News

'Cinema and its experience have evolved,' says Seerat Kapoor

News

Ram Charan, Upasana clear the air: Their baby will be born in India

Sports

Virat doesn't give rest to fast bowlers, says Mohd Siraj

News

Courteney Cox reunites with 'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US