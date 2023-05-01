scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

New ML tool by IIT Madras team to detect brain, spinal cord tumour

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, May 1 (IANS) Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have developed a Machine Learning (ML)-based computational tool for better detection of cancer-causing tumours in the brain and spinal cord.

Glioblastoma is a fast and aggressively growing tumour in the brain and spinal cord.

Although there has been research undertaken to understand this tumour, therapeutic options remain limited with an expected survival rate of less than two years from the initial diagnosis.

The tool called aGBMDriver’ (GlioBlastoma Mutiforme Drivers), was developed specifically to identify driver mutations and passenger mutations in glioblastoma. The tool is publicly available online.

Driver mutations are usually defined as mutations that induce cell proliferation and tumour growth, while passenger or ‘hitchhiker’ mutations, which represent approximately 97 per cent of all cancerous mutations, do not.

“We have identified the important amino acid features for identifying cancer-causing mutations and achieved the highest accuracy for distinguishing between driver and neutral mutations,” said Prof. M. Michael Gromiha, Department of Biotechnology at IIT Madras, in a statement.

“We hope that this tool (GBMDriver) could help to prioritise driver mutations in glioblastoma and assist in identifying potential therapeutic targets, thus helping to develop drug design strategies,” Gromiha added.

To develop this web server, the team analysed 9,386 driver mutations and 8,728 passenger mutations in glioblastoma. Driver mutations in glioblastoma were identified with an accuracy of 81.99 per cent, in a blind set of 1809 mutants, which is better than existing computational methods. This method is completely dependent on protein sequence.

Their findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Briefings in Bioinformatics.

The ML tool can also be applied for other diseases. The method could serve as one of the important criteria for disease prognosis.AIt is a valuable resource to identify mutation-specific drug targets to design therapeutic strategies.

“We envisage that the method is helpful to prioritise driver mutations in glioblastoma and assist in identifying therapeutic targets,” said Medha Pandey, a PhD Student at IIT Madras,

–IANS

rvt/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rajamouli reacts after Anand Mahindra asks him to make film on Indus Valley civilisation
Next article
Hrithik Roshan dancing at wedding on his tracks ‘Ghungroo’, ‘Bang Bang’ goes viral
This May Also Interest You
News

Mahima Makwana ticks 1 item off her bucket list with Maldives vacay

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the next superstars of Indian cricket, says Robin Uthappa

News

David Arquette says he felt inferior during his marriage with Courteney Cox

News

Hrithik Roshan dancing at wedding on his tracks ‘Ghungroo’, ‘Bang Bang’ goes viral

News

Rajamouli reacts after Anand Mahindra asks him to make film on Indus Valley civilisation

News

Karan Johar wakes up and chooses violence in cryptic post about ‘punctuality’

News

Deepika Padukone trolled for selling kurti she wore for Jiah Khan’s funeral

Sports

PSG stunned by Lorient at home, Marseille rally to overcome Auxerre

Health & Lifestyle

Highly dexterous robot hand can operate in dark just like humans

Sports

IPL 2023: I've been hungry to finish off games like that, says Tim David after his heroics against RR

News

Michelle Obama joins Bruce Springsteen on vocals, tambourine during Spain show

Fashion and Lifestyle

Virat Kohli’s adorable birthday wish to his wife Anushka Sharma

Sports

He is a great influence to have in the team: Pujara on playing with Smith at Sussex

Sports

Salernitana postpone Napoli's title celebration

Health & Lifestyle

Air pollution now linked with increased risk of irregular heartbeat

News

Amy Winehouse's posthumous book to feature her never-before-seen journals

Fashion and Lifestyle

Gauahar Khan glowing in her baby shower pictures along with husband Zaid Darbar

News

Padma Lakshmi claps back at body-shamers: 'Be more grown-up'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US